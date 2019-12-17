Jersey City Board of Education official blames the Jews for deadly attack on kosher deli

A member of the Board of Education in Jersey City is under fire after she made posts on social media that seemingly blamed Jews for the deadly attack on a kosher deli this Tuesday.

“Where was all this faith and hope when Black homeowners were being threatened, intimidated and harassed by I WANT TO BUY YOUR HOUSE brutes of the jewish community? (sic) They brazenly came on the property of Ward F Black homeowners and waved bags of money,” Joan Terrell wrote on Facebook, according to screenshots obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrell was reportedly responding to an article about an event that was attended by faith and community leaders to honor the attack’s victims. She also floated a conspiracy theory that claimed “6 rabbis were accused of selling body parts.”

“Mr. Anderson and Ms. Graham went directly to the kosher supermarket,” she wrote, referring to the shooters. “I believe they knew they would come out in body bags. What is the message they were sending? Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message? Are we brave enough to stop the assault on the Black communities of America?”

I saw this and i’m saddened by the ignorance her comments demonstrate. Her comments don't represent Jersey City or the sentiment in the community at all. The African American community in Greenville has been nothing short of amazing over the last week helping neighbors. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 17, 2019

Calls for Terrell to resign were swift, one of them coming from the city’s mayor, Steven Fulop.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw this and I’m saddened by the ignorance her comments demonstrate,” he tweeted. “Her comments don’t represent Jersey City or the sentiment in the community at all. The African American community in Greenville has been nothing short of amazing over the last week helping neighbors.”