Jersey City Board of Education official blames the Jews for deadly attack on kosher deli
A member of the Board of Education in Jersey City is under fire after she made posts on social media that seemingly blamed Jews for the deadly attack on a kosher deli this Tuesday.
“Where was all this faith and hope when Black homeowners were being threatened, intimidated and harassed by I WANT TO BUY YOUR HOUSE brutes of the jewish community? (sic) They brazenly came on the property of Ward F Black homeowners and waved bags of money,” Joan Terrell wrote on Facebook, according to screenshots obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Terrell was reportedly responding to an article about an event that was attended by faith and community leaders to honor the attack’s victims. She also floated a conspiracy theory that claimed “6 rabbis were accused of selling body parts.”
“Mr. Anderson and Ms. Graham went directly to the kosher supermarket,” she wrote, referring to the shooters. “I believe they knew they would come out in body bags. What is the message they were sending? Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message? Are we brave enough to stop the assault on the Black communities of America?”
I saw this and i’m saddened by the ignorance her comments demonstrate. Her comments don't represent Jersey City or the sentiment in the community at all. The African American community in Greenville has been nothing short of amazing over the last week helping neighbors.
Calls for Terrell to resign were swift, one of them coming from the city’s mayor, Steven Fulop.
“I saw this and I’m saddened by the ignorance her comments demonstrate,” he tweeted. “Her comments don’t represent Jersey City or the sentiment in the community at all. The African American community in Greenville has been nothing short of amazing over the last week helping neighbors.”
Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump rages
An enraged US President Donald Trump said he was being subjected to an "attempted coup" and a witch trial as Democrats set a historic impeachment vote for Wednesday.
In an extraordinarily angry six-page letter, Trump on Tuesday told Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, that "history will judge you harshly."
Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice and religious extremism in the 17th-century United States, resulting in 20 executions, Trump said he'd been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
‘Ravings of delusional, paranoid’ president: Critics respond to ‘unhinged’ Trump letter demanding halt to impeachment
"Before they vote tomorrow, every single member of Congress should read this letter alongside their oath of office and decide whether they believe this lawless president can be allowed to remain in office."
Hours before hundreds of thousands of Americans were set to rally at more than 600 protests nationwide, demanding the U.S. House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, the president sent a six-page missive to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeating his call for impeachment proceedings to be halted.
Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.
On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020: