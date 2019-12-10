Jewish groups slam Fox News for inviting back pro-Trump lawyers after anti-Semitic remarks
Less than a month after inviting backlash from Jewish groups for voicing antisemitic tropes during an interview on Fox Business, conservative lawyers and Trump loyalists Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing are back on Fox’s airwaves as of this Monday night.
In a series of statements released this Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League and J Street called diGenova’s return “disturbing,” adding that his appearance shows a “lack of remorse” on the network’s part for inviting him back on, The Daily Beast reports.
“We have repeatedly called on Fox News to no longer book Joe diGenova, and others who traffic in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” ADL spokesperson Jake Hyman told The Daily Beast. “In return, we have been greeted by silence from Fox, which is telling. The fact that diGenova returned to the airwaves last night is even more telling, and quite frankly, disturbing.”
Also speaking to the Beast was a spokesperson for the liberal Jewish group J Street, who said that it’s clear “Fox News feels no remorse about continuing to feature white nationalist and anti-Semitic rhetoric on their network, and no real concern about the dangerous consequences of the hateful conspiracy theories that they’re helping to spread.”
In November, diGenova pushed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories alleging that Jewish financier George Soros “controls” most of the U.S. State Department.
Jewish groups slam Fox News for inviting back pro-Trump lawyers after anti-Semitic remarks
Less than a month after inviting backlash from Jewish groups for voicing antisemitic tropes during an interview on Fox Business, conservative lawyers and Trump loyalists Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing are back on Fox's airwaves as of this Monday night.
In a series of statements released this Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League and J Street called diGenova’s return “disturbing," adding that his appearance shows a "lack of remorse" on the network's part for inviting him back on, The Daily Beast reports.
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lies in Trump defense against articles of impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended President Donald Trump from the articles of impeachment issued by Democrats, and he was roundly criticized for lying about the evidence.
The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, and then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president.
"We watched in a hearing, a Democrat constitutional scholar that did not vote for President Trump say this was the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment in the history of America," McCarthy said. "He then went to say if there was an abuse it would be abuse on the Democrats to move forward. The speaker must not have listened to that hearing. If the speaker had only waited 48 hours to release the transcript, America would not be put through the nightmare."
Trump to meet with top Russian foreign minister amid impeachment battle
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday opened a visit to Washington in which he will meet Donald Trump, the very day when Democrats unveiled impeachment charges against the president.
The timing marks a redux of the veteran Russian diplomat's last visit to Washington in May 2017, when Trump was fighting off allegations that he cooperated with Russia and was accused of sharing classified information with Lavrov.
Lavrov began the day of talks by meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said the Trump administration was determined to pursue its work despite the politics at home.