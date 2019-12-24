Jim Jordan was never able to achieve leadership himself — his rise came thanks to Trump: op-ed

In an op-ed for The Week this Tuesday, Brian Rosenwald chronicled the rise of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and credits him with playing a part in the transformation of the Republican Party during the era of Trump, and concludes that “Trumpism won’t be easily undone after the 45th president leaves office.”

“In an earlier era, a figure like Jordan who constantly picked fights with his own party’s leadership would have faced serious repercussions,” Rosenwald writes. “Banishment to the most insignificant and unpleasant committees, an inability to get things done for his home district, perhaps even a primary challenge.”

As Rosenwald points out, Jordan’s bellicose style of politics got him labeled a “legislative terrorist” and an “a**hole” by former House Speaker John Boehner.

“But in an era with a proliferation of conservative media — talk radio, cable news, and digital outlets — someone like Jordan could instead become a star by picking the same fights,” writes Rosenwald. “Conservative media is a business and the best radio and television comes from black and white content — strongly voiced opinions, clear convictions, exhortations to principles, things that stir emotion and keep the audience tuned in. That meant that someone like Jordan preached what viewers and listeners — the Republican base — heard every day. Further, his style of politics made for far more compelling radio or television than a committee chairman or Republican leader explaining why divided government or Senate rules necessitated compromises.”

But as Rosenwald points out, while criticism from Republicans in positions of leadership was made almost impossible by conservative media, Jordan never was able to achieve that leadership himself.

“His elevation came thanks to Trump. Jordan caught the ear of Trump, and became a confidant and one of the president’s fiercest defenders.”

