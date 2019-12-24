Jim Jordan was never able to achieve leadership himself — his rise came thanks to Trump: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Week this Tuesday, Brian Rosenwald chronicled the rise of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and credits him with playing a part in the transformation of the Republican Party during the era of Trump, and concludes that “Trumpism won’t be easily undone after the 45th president leaves office.”
“In an earlier era, a figure like Jordan who constantly picked fights with his own party’s leadership would have faced serious repercussions,” Rosenwald writes. “Banishment to the most insignificant and unpleasant committees, an inability to get things done for his home district, perhaps even a primary challenge.”
As Rosenwald points out, Jordan’s bellicose style of politics got him labeled a “legislative terrorist” and an “a**hole” by former House Speaker John Boehner.
“But in an era with a proliferation of conservative media — talk radio, cable news, and digital outlets — someone like Jordan could instead become a star by picking the same fights,” writes Rosenwald. “Conservative media is a business and the best radio and television comes from black and white content — strongly voiced opinions, clear convictions, exhortations to principles, things that stir emotion and keep the audience tuned in. That meant that someone like Jordan preached what viewers and listeners — the Republican base — heard every day. Further, his style of politics made for far more compelling radio or television than a committee chairman or Republican leader explaining why divided government or Senate rules necessitated compromises.”
But as Rosenwald points out, while criticism from Republicans in positions of leadership was made almost impossible by conservative media, Jordan never was able to achieve that leadership himself.
“His elevation came thanks to Trump. Jordan caught the ear of Trump, and became a confidant and one of the president’s fiercest defenders.”
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump attends Christmas service at West Palm Beach church
President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service after a day at one of his golf courses.
Pastor Jimmy Scroggins welcomed the president and Melania Trump to the Family Church-Downtown in West Palm Beach.
“Merry Christmas everybody,” Trump shouted at the press pool.
The Trumps are seated in the third row.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1209626393144897536
The Founding Fathers ‘did not foresee a complicit Senate’ covering for a corrupt president: Ex-prosecutor Joyce Vance
In an op-ed for TIME Magazine this Tuesday, MSNBC contributor and University of Alabama law professor, Joyce White Vance, wrote that she doesn't expect President Trump's trial in the GOP-controlled to Senate to determined by the facts, since "the Senate (or at least the party that holds a majority in it) gets to make decisions about more than just the facts."
"...during impeachment, Senators sit as sort of supersized jurors who not only decide the facts, but also make the rules," Vance writes. "For instance, they get to determine what the process will be, whether witnesses can be called, which ones, what the burden of proof is and what kind of conduct by a President rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors so as to be impeachable."
Melania answered NORAD Santa calls by herself — after Trump’s blunder last Christmas
Melania Trump answered calls to the NORAD Santa tracking hotline by herself this year, according to reports.
"In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement," NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported.
Kate Bennett, who covers the East Wing for CNN, thought it might be related to Trump's flub last Christmas.
"Never forget last year when Trump said to one child he called, 'Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7 it's marginal, right?'" Bennett reminded.