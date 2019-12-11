Jimmy Kimmel’s Christmas skit causes self-appointed Catholic spokesperson to have unhinged meltdown

This Tuesday, late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel ran a skit featuring a “charming nativity scene in Attleboro, Massachusetts,” where he got a surprise visit from his “foul-mouthed little friend 2-year-old Tommy Brady Fitzpatrick and his beautiful mother Darlene.”

But the skit didn’t go over so well with Catholic League president Bill Donohue, who railed against the segment in a post to his website.

“On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show on ABC, they did a skit about the nativity scene where they crossed the line,” Donohue wrote. “Referring to the Shroud of Turin, believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus, as ‘the shroud of urine,’ is needlessly offensive.”

“This was not a mistake,” he continued. “A mistake would be to insult any world religion other than Christianity. When it comes to Christians, sticking it to them is exactly what we would expect from the entertainment industry. No matter, this is still a new low for Jimmy Kimmel.”

Watch the skit below: