Jimmy Kimmel’s Christmas skit causes self-appointed Catholic spokesperson to have unhinged meltdown
This Tuesday, late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel ran a skit featuring a “charming nativity scene in Attleboro, Massachusetts,” where he got a surprise visit from his “foul-mouthed little friend 2-year-old Tommy Brady Fitzpatrick and his beautiful mother Darlene.”
But the skit didn’t go over so well with Catholic League president Bill Donohue, who railed against the segment in a post to his website.
“On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel show on ABC, they did a skit about the nativity scene where they crossed the line,” Donohue wrote. “Referring to the Shroud of Turin, believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus, as ‘the shroud of urine,’ is needlessly offensive.”
“This was not a mistake,” he continued. “A mistake would be to insult any world religion other than Christianity. When it comes to Christians, sticking it to them is exactly what we would expect from the entertainment industry. No matter, this is still a new low for Jimmy Kimmel.”
Watch the skit below:
Kamala Harris uses IG hearing to connect the dots between Bill Barr and Giuliani’s corrupt schemes
Sen. Kamala Harris connected the dots between Rudy Giuliani and attempts to prevent the Department of Justice from prosecuting a Ukrainian billionaire.
Harris, who was San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General prior to joining the U.S. Senate, put her experience as a career prosecutor to use while questioning DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"So it was recently reported that the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, asked Ukrainians to help search for dirt [on] the political rivals of the president. In exchange for the help, Giuliani offered to help fix criminal cases against them at DOJ," Harris noted.
Sen. Hirono gets Inspector General to admit Bill Barr’s claim the FBI ‘spied’ on Trump campaign is false
During her turn to question Inspector General Michael Horowitz today, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) zeroed in on Attorney General Bill Barr's recent comments on the IG report, where he challenged the report's findings that political bias did not play a role in the FBI's Russia investigation.
Hirono brought up Barr's past usage of the term "spying" when describing the FBI's investigation, and mentioned that Barr reiterated that claim in his comments from yesterday, suggesting that the Attorney General is intentionally painting a picture that the FBI was doing something "they were not authorized to do."
‘Let’s bring Rumsfeld in’: Congressman calls for hearings on US officials who lied to American people about endless Afghan war
"The bottom line is that top military officials and civilian officials have known that the Afghan war has been has been unwinnable and have been misleading the American public for 20 years."
Rep. Ro Khanna on Wednesday said that The Washington Post's explosive investigation the "Afghanistan Papers" showed the need for a congressional hearing and that former Pentagon chief Donald Rumsfeld should be among the current and former top officials called in for a reckoning before the American public.