Quantcast
Connect with us

Jonathan Turley claims an impeachable offense must be a crime — but wrote this was a ‘myth’ in 2014

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the key claims made by Republicans’ constitutional expert in Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, George Washington Univerity Professor Jonathan Turley, was that an offense must be a crime to constitutionally merit impeachment.

But putting aside the extremely dubious claim that it was not a crime for President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to force Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, Turley is contradicting himself. In 2014, when Republicans were talking about impeaching President Barack Obama, Turley wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that in fact it is a “myth” that an impeachable offense must be an indictable crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While there’s a high bar for what constitutes grounds for impeachment, an offense does not have to be indictable,” wrote Turley. “Serious misconduct or a violation of public trust is enough. Madison saw impeachment as ‘defending the community against the incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief magistrate.’ And the founders emphasized that impeachments were about what happened in the political arena: involving ‘political crimes and misdemeanors’ and resulting in ‘political punishments.'” He asserted that there were limits on what Congress could impeach a president for — it couldn’t just be on a whim — but that it could also involve abuses of power or derelictions of duty that weren’t federal crimes per se.

Turley also argued that “regrettably,” there is no clear precedent for what constitutes an impeachable offense altogether.

Now that Trump is president — and now that Republicans have called on him to defend the president’s behavior in Ukraine — his more nuanced 2014 stance appears to have changed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway worries the House GOP caucus has ‘an IQ cap’ after Matt Gaetz says Obama could be impeached

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway was so unimpressed with by the performance of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee during Wednesday's impeachment hearing that he worried about the intelligence quotient of the GOP caucus.

Conway, the husband of White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, voiced his worries about the mental fitness of Republicans after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that it would be possible to impeach a former president.

It is not.

"I’m really starting to think that the House GOP caucus has some kind of an IQ cap the way some sports leagues have salary caps," Conway tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top MAGA congressman mocked for ‘threatening to retroactively impeach Obama’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, possibly the most devoted congressman to President Donald Trump, concluded his questioning Wednesday afternoon with a hotheaded retort suggesting President Barack Obama – and not President Donald Trump – should be impeached.

"And you know what, if wiretapping a political opponent's an impeachable offense, I look forward to the inspector general's report 'cause maybe it's a different president we should be impeaching," Gaetz charged.

Matt Gaetz closes by threatening to ... [quints at notes] .... impeach the ghost of President Obama pic.twitter.com/ppBjRCC9em

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign attacks Prof Pamela Karlan as ‘unhinged’ and a ‘kook’ for impeachment testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign referred to the impeachment hearing's only female witness as a "kook" on Wednesday.

While illustrating a point that it is unconstitutional to bestow titles of nobility, Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan noted that Trump could name his son Barron, but could not make his son a Baron.

That constitutional law lesson was too much from Trump's team.

Trump's campaign argued, "she just went out of her way to mock and attack Barron Trump."

"Democrats have disgraced themselves by giving a platform to this unhinged, petty kook," the campaign argued.

Continue Reading
 
 