Jonathan Turley exculpates Trump: Bribery must include a thing of value — like a ‘French mistress’
George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley expressed his opposition to impeachment on Wednesday by telling a House committee that President Donald Trump did not commit “bribery” when he offered a foreign government official favors in return for personal gain.
While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Turley attempted to define bribery by a standard set in the 1600s.
“Bribery was not this overarching concept that Chairman Schiff indicated,” Turley said. “[The Constitution’s Framers] actually gave an example of bribery and it was nothing like what was described.”
“What Morris said is we need to protect against bribery because we don’t want anything like what happened with Louis XIV and Charles II,” Turley warned. “Louis XIV who was a bit of a recidivist when it came to bribes gave Charles the II a huge amount of money and a French mistress in exchange for the secret Treaty of Dover of 1670.”
“That wasn’t some broad notion of bribery,” Turley opined. “It was actually quite narrow.”
Watch the video clip below from CNN.
Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Jonathan Turley for ‘extraordinary position’ of ignoring Trump’s obstruction
CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin unleashed criticism on Jonathan Turley on Wednesday after the George Washington University law professor testified against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Following Turley's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans had given the witness all of their time, which he used to opine against impeachment.
"What I thought was interesting about Professor Turley's testimony was his confidence that there was not enough evidence yet," Toobin pointed out, "that the Democrats are rushing this process, that they should get more evidence if they want to do something as profound as impeaching a president."
Witness Pamela Karlan to Congress: ‘If you don’t impeach… you are saying it’s fine to do this again’
Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan warned Congress on Wednesday that future presidents would abuse their power if President Donald Trump is allowed to get away with bribery and other abuses of power.
At a House impeachment hearing, Karlan was asked about impeachable conduct.
"Because this is an abuse that cuts to the heart of Democracy, you need to ask yourselves," Karlan said, "if you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done -- or at least you don't investigate and then impeach if you conclude that the House Select Committee's findings are correct -- then what you're saying is, it's fine to go ahead and do this again."