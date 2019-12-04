Quantcast
Jonathan Turley walloped for bragging about friendship with Bill Barr: ‘Like a bad reference on a resume’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Republican witness during the House impeachment hearings spoke of controversial Attorney General William Barr as a “friend” on Wednesday.

Jonathan Turley, who argued against impeaching President Donald Trump, is a professor at George Washington University.

Turley made his comments while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

Here’s some of what was said about the relationship:

