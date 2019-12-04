Jonathan Turley walloped for bragging about friendship with Bill Barr: ‘Like a bad reference on a resume’

The Republican witness during the House impeachment hearings spoke of controversial Attorney General William Barr as a “friend” on Wednesday.

Jonathan Turley, who argued against impeaching President Donald Trump, is a professor at George Washington University.

Turley made his comments while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

TURLEY: "I've been friends with Bill Barr for a long time." pic.twitter.com/9VMFAVvmzH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

Here’s some of what was said about the relationship:

Like a bad reference on a résumé: Turley: "I'm good friends with Bill Barr." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 4, 2019

No sane American would listen to anything anyone has to say after they say the words, “I am friends with Bill Barr,” as Jonathan Turley just did. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley, friend of Bill Barr, thought Clinton needed to be impeached for lying about a BJ, but has NO PROBLEM with trump withholding military aid for a foreign power to help him with an election, and then covering it up. This is ridiculous. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 4, 2019

Did u hear that fellow Americans?Prof Turley just stated that he is good friends with DOJ Bill Barr.Barr whos been covering for Trump,also named by Trump to Ukraine Pres Zelensky during the July 18 phone call. The GOP obviously chose this witness for his bias#ImpeachingHearings — Trish the Dish (@DishNTrish) December 4, 2019

OH.. ok so this explains why Turley is testifying and giving nonsensical bullshit arguments.. He is a Bill Barr associate and friend of Bill Barr folks… — Sensia (@Sensiablue) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley: "I've been friends with Bill Barr for a long time." Uh, I probably wouldn't advertise a close relationship with the AG who seems to be on a mission to make John Mitchell look comparatively okay, and who's vulnerable to impeachment too. #ImpeachingHearings — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 4, 2019

Whoops! He just said, “I’ve been friends with Bill Barr for a long time.” (Prof. Jonathon Turley) — Gwen Hargrove (@mogremom) December 4, 2019

"I've been friends with Bill Barr for a long time," Professor Turley says. Ah, say no more! That explains everything.#ImpeachmentHearings — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 4, 2019

Turley is Bill Barr's close friend Go figure. Corrupt son of a bitch.#Turley#ImpeachingHearings — CoffeeNTrees (@CoffeeNTrees) December 4, 2019

"I have been a friend of BIll Barr for a longtime" – Prof. Jonathan Turley "He has released more than any other AG." Should be disqualifying right there.#ImpeachmentHearing — Bradley (@PaperSuit) December 4, 2019

Friend of extremely corrupt Trump fixer, AG Bill Barr #JonathonTurley just claimed the Democrats are using impeachment to remove a duly elected "president." This has been a @GOP talking point for months. This disqualifies Turley's opinions on these matters. — Peppermint Mocha Baby Yoda (@RLElam) December 4, 2019

Turley saying how good a friend Bill Barr is immediately destroys any credibility his weak arguments against impeachment had. #ImpeachingHearings — Josh Carlizzle (@SirJoshMang) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley is friends with Bill Barr. The impeachment inquiry and the original whistleblower's report directly implicates Barr in trying to cover up Trump's behavior towards Ukraine. #ImpeachingHearings https://t.co/5oBbu2R2wU — Swing Left (@swingleft) December 4, 2019

Turley: "I'm good friends with Bill Barr". Well, slap my ass and call me Sally! #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/Pe0d8p560Y — A Library of Sighs 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@LolliL) December 4, 2019

