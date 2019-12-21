Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge asked to toss Devin Nunes’ ‘baseless attack’ lawsuit against paper designed to silence their reporting on him

Published

1 min ago

on

McClatchy, the newspaper publishing company based in Sacramento that is being targeted in a lawsuit by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), has filed a motion with a state judge in Virginia asking for the case to be thrown out, according to Nunes’ McClatchy-owned hometown newspaper, the Fresno Bee.

Ted Boutros, the attorney for McClatchy, argued that a case involving a California congressman suing a California publishing firm has no reason to be in a Virginia court. “Put simply, this case is Virginia-less.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit, which McClatchy has denounced as a “baseless attack on local journalism,” is one of several Nunes has brought against various activists and media companies who have criticized him, including CNN, Democratic activists, a political research firm that partnered with Hillary Clinton, and the owner of the satirical Twitter accounts “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom.”

The McClatchy suit stems from a report in the Fresno Bee about a lawsuit filed by an employee of a winery Nunes is invested in, who alleged that a charity yacht cruise held by the winery featured cocaine and prostitutes. How many of these lawsuits are being financed remains a mystery.

California has among the nation’s strictest code of what are known as “anti-SLAPP laws,” which allow defendants to sanction and recover court costs from plaintiffs if they file a frivolous suit for the express purpose of making people scared to engage in free speech against them. Virginia’s anti-SLAPP statutes, by comparison, are weaker.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Evangelicals breathing a sigh of relief after Christianity Today got off the fence and called for Trump ouster: ex-editor

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

The Christianity Today article calling for President Donald Trump's removal from office — appearing in a publication founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham and directed at an audience overwhelmingly supportive of the president — sparked a national conversation about the relationship between the president and the evangelical community.

On Saturday, the Washington Post published an interview with Katelyn Beaty, the first woman to serve as managing editor of the publication, and she weighed in on the implications.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet flabbergasted after NBC’s Chuck Todd named ‘Media personality of the year’: ‘Is this a joke? Serious question’

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

An announcement from the Poynter Institute naming NBC's Chuck Todd the "media personality of the year" while calling his Meet the Press the "gold standard" was met with derision and laughter on the internet which has long hammered the NBC host for his failures to push back at guests making ridiculous assertions as well as his habit of not asking follow-up questions.

According to Poynter -- which describes its mission as helping "journalists sharpen skills and elevate storytelling throughout their careers" -- Todd's "excellent interview skills and accessible delivery make him THE voice when it comes to news in these politically divided times."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP ‘hijacking’ of courts continues as Mitch McConnell rams through 12 more lifetime Trump judges

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

The right-wing takeover of the U.S. courts continued apace Thursday as the Republican-controlled Senate, with the help of some Democrats, quietly confirmed a dozen more of President Donald Trump’s lifetime judicial nominees hours before leaving for Christmas recess.

“While all eyes were understandably on impeachment, Mitch McConnell’s conveyor belt churned out a shocking number of judges this week in what remains the most underrated story of the Trump era.”—Christopher Kang, Demand Justice

The confirmations received little media attention amid Trump’s impeachment and the 2020 Democratic debate, but progressives warned the consequences could reverberate for generations.

Continue Reading
 
 