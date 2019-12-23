Justin Amash educates Trump on how impeachment works: ‘You might want to learn about this process’

In a tweet this morning, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) took a shot at President Trump in a reply to an earlier tweet where the President attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for conducting the “most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress.”

In his tweet, Amash pointed out that “the House does not hold a trial; it charges impeachable conduct.”

The House does not hold a trial; it charges impeachable conduct. Under our Constitution, “[t]he Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” You might want to learn about this process. https://t.co/eFaHeMKXbf — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 23, 2019

Amash was the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment. In July of 2019, he left the Republican Party and began identifying as an Independent.