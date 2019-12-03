Kamala Harris is dropping out of 2020 presidential race: CNN

Multiple sources told CNN on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, who was initially seen as a major candidate in a crowded Democratic field, has struggled to gain traction with voters, as polls have shown Democratic primary voters have greater interest in the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” Harris wrote in a message to supporters. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”