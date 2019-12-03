Quantcast
Kamala Harris is dropping out of 2020 presidential race: CNN

Published

14 mins ago

on

Multiple sources told CNN on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, who was initially seen as a major candidate in a crowded Democratic field, has struggled to gain traction with voters, as polls have shown Democratic primary voters have greater interest in the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” Harris wrote in a message to supporters. “So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”


Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."

Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."

