Kellyanne Conway ‘raised the bar’ by saying Trump must be ‘completely and totally exonerated’ in the Senate: MSNBC reporter
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke to reporters Friday saying that if the U.S. Senate votes on impeachment that they must “completely and totally exonerate” President Donald Trump.
MSNBC White House correspondent Hans Nichols began by explaining that it’s evident that the president is in panic mode because the volume and acceleration of his Twitter account is considerable. Host Ali Velshi explained that if it was his account, there would be a lot of questions about what was going on with him.
“Here is the latest news just from Kellyanne Conway, who’s talked to some reporters in the briefing room on this debate on whether or not the White House wants a short or long trial, she claims everyone’s agnostic,” Nichols continued. “But Kellyanne Conway’s just done something interesting because she says the Senate has to do complete exoneration of President Trump, not just not convict him. So, it’s unclear to me what complete exoneration is.”
On the issue of the short or long trial, Conway said the only thing that mattered was a “fair trial.”
“She seemed to be leaning towards a shorter trial, not a longer one,” Nichols went on. “But the idea that the Senate would give complete and total exoneration gives you an indication of the legal challenges that they are going to have to have. Now, Pat Cipollone is likely going to be part of that team. Another name for you: Alan Dershowitz. So, I don’t think that the legal team has fully gelled, and when it does, I think it will preview how long and robust the actual strategy will be.”
‘If Obama had done what Trump is accused of doing he would have been impeached long ago’: Colorado Senator
Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) said during an MSNBC interview that he often plays a "game" where he asks "What if Barack Obama did it," to examine President Donald Trump's crimes.
His first example was Trump's decision to ask China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden while on the White House lawn.
"We're two years into this presidency, and it's all about 'Nothing to see here,'" said Bennett of Trump's denials. "He gets accused of shaking down the Ukrainians, and he goes out to the driveway in front of the White House and shakes down the Chinese, you know, in front of all the television cameras as if to say, 'Just because I'm doing it in public must mean that it's okay.' You know, if this had been Barack Obama who had done what Donald Trump is accused of doing here, I can assure you he would have been impeached long ago."
Commentary
Trump and the ‘deep state’ are in lockstep when it comes to torture
It’s a paradox of impeachment politics.
As President Trump faces charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in Congress, he denounces the alleged “deep state” cabal out to get him. His campaign is running a powerful online ad about the supposed conspiracy. It features footage of former CIA director John Brennan and former acting director John McLaughlin at a recent event in Washington. I had a memorable encounter with Brennan at the event, so I know what he’s talking about. No one has demonized the CIA leadership more effectively than Trump.