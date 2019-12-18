Ken Starr cravenly forgives Trump: ‘Remember the Supreme Court appointments… that covers a multitude of sins’

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who was in charge of the investigation of President Bill Clinton, suggested on Wednesday that President Donald Trump could be forgiven for a “multitude of sins” because he appointed conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

During an appearance on Fox News, Starr predicted that Republican lawmakers would express a lot of “anger” when the House finally votes to impeach Trump.

“People sign up with a political party and now the loyalty to President Trump — not because of his personality,” Starr said. “I think people have to look past his personality. But because of what his agenda has been.”

“Remember the Supreme Court appointments, that covers — as we say — a multitude of sins,” he continued. “So, yes, today is going to be filled with anger and vitriol. And I think we’re going to hear a lot of the same things over again… rush to judgement, what was the rush?”

Starr went on to argue, “We need more witnesses,” but then agreed with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-SC) that a Senate trial is the wrong place for witnesses.

