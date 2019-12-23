Khashoggi son welcomes Saudi court verdict over father’s murder
The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi welcomed a court verdict Monday that saw five people sentenced to death over the killing, saying justice had been served.
“Fairness of the judiciary is based on two principles, justice and swift litigation,” Salah Khashoggi, who lives in the kingdom, said on Twitter.
“Today, justice was served to children of… Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels.”
Khashoggi — a royal family insider turned critic — was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.
The operation involved 15 agents sent from Riyadh, Ankara said. His remains were never found.
Of 11 individuals indicted in the case, five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years, and the others were acquitted, the public prosecutor said on Monday.
Salah has previously said he had “full confidence” in the judicial system, and criticised opponents he said were seeking to exploit the case.
The Washington Post reported in April that Khashoggi’s children, including Salah, had received multimillion-dollar homes and were being paid thousands of dollars per month by authorities.
But Salah rejected the report, denying discussing a financial settlement with the Saudi government.
Both the CIA and a UN special envoy have directly linked de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder, a charge the kingdom denies.
Observers mystified after Trump delivers ‘moronic’ and ‘unhinged’ rant about windmills and the universe
In a speech to the right-wing Turning Points USA conference in Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump launched into an incoherent diatribe against wind power in which he said in the same breath that he "never understood wind" and has studied windmills "better than anybody," pointed out for no apparent reason that the earth is "tiny" compared to the rest of the universe, and claimed there are "bird graveyards" under wind turbines.
"I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much," Trump told the audience of mostly high school and college students. "It's very expensive. They're made in China and Germany mostly—very few made here, almost none. But they're manufactured tremendous, if you're into this, tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere."
Commentary
It’s time for an intervention with the increasingly sociopathic president: noted psychologist
If Donald Trump were not president, he would have been held and evaluated long ago. Mental health professionals have deemed this a “no brainer” since early 2017. Dangerousness is more about the situation than the person, and we ask questions such as whether the environment, including others, can constrain the person and whether one has access to weapons.
The concerns expressed at an ethics conference at Yale and in the public-service book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, unfolded over the past two years with exactitude: incitements to violence, cruel policies against children that lay the groundwork for future violence, and the fostering of a culture of violence both domestically and abroad.