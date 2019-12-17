‘Kill the gays’ pastor suggests climate activist Greta Thunberg is demonically possessed and ‘needs Jesus’
Radical right-wing pastor Kevin Swanson declared on his radio program yesterday that Time magazine’s decision to name climate change activist Greta Thunberg as 2019’s Person of the Year is a sign of “the unraveling of the Western world.”
Swanson, who normally uses his radio program to declare that the proper biblical punishment for homosexuality is death, seized on the fact that Thunberg has Asperger’s syndrome, and suggested that she is demonically possessed and in need of Jesus.
“She’s psychologically disturbed,” Swanson said, likening her to the young boy in Mark 9 who was healed by Jesus after being possessed by a demonic spirit.
“I have to say there is something very disturbing about the appearance of and the presentation of this Greta Thunberg,” Swanson commented. “The other demonic spirits are using her to lead the world wherever it’s going.”
“Friends, if this isn’t a quintessential demonstration of the death of the West, or what an entire empire, what multiple empires, look like at the verge of collapsing, this is it,” he added. “It’s ridiculous. On the one hand, we want to be compassionate with Greta. I truly believe that Greta needs Jesus and short of her coming to Christ, I don’t know what is going to happen to this young lady. It is sad to see her in the condition that she is in.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission
Breaking Banner
Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.
On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020:
‘Kill the gays’ pastor suggests climate activist Greta Thunberg is demonically possessed and ‘needs Jesus’
Radical right-wing pastor Kevin Swanson declared on his radio program yesterday that Time magazine’s decision to name climate change activist Greta Thunberg as 2019’s Person of the Year is a sign of “the unraveling of the Western world.”
Swanson, who normally uses his radio program to declare that the proper biblical punishment for homosexuality is death, seized on the fact that Thunberg has Asperger’s syndrome, and suggested that she is demonically possessed and in need of Jesus.
CNN
CNN recalls Trump’s support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker — because she wouldn’t impeach him
President Donald Trump's own history was thrown back in his face Tuesday after he issued a six-page rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment proceedings.
When responding to the letter, Pelosi called it "ridiculous" and the president "sick."
But Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN, recalled that when the Democrats took back the house during the 2018 election, the president supported Pelosi as the speaker, because he didn't think she would have the guts to impeach him.
"He really can't be managed, and you look at the turn in the relationship between the president and the speaker, remember a year ago, Trump was pushing for Pelosi to be Speaker of the House for maybe, perhaps, this exact reason," said Golodryga.