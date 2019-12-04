Learn how to double your reading speed and memorize more with these courses
Modern life does not allow much time for a quiet read. When an opportunity presents itself, you need to make the most of those precious minutes.
The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle helps you do that, with six courses showing you how to double your reading speed and memorize what you learn. The training is worth $1,200 in total, but you can get it now for $21 via the Raw Story Store.
Many thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs are avid readers. Knowledge from books allows them to stay ahead of the curve. This bundle helps you gain a similar advantage, without spending half your day reading.
Through video lessons, you learn classic and modern speed reading techniques — from subvocalization to rapid serial visual presentation (RSVP).
By following the training, you should supercharge your reading speed and see greater improvements over time. These skills can help you to get more things done at work and study more effectively.
In addition, the courses help you commit new information to memory. The videos look at various psychological hacks used by top memory experts, helping you retain all that you read.
Order now for $21 to gain lifetime access to all six courses. During this holiday season, get an additional 15% off with the use of “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.
Prices subject to change.
Stack Commerce
