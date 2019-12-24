Legal experts blast Bill Barr over impeachment and Ukraine: He is ‘up to his eyeballs’ in the ‘corruption surrounding Trump’
When the U.S. Senate voted to confirm William Barr as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, some optimists hoped he would bring a more traditional view of conservatism to the Trump Administration — noting that Barr had previously held the same position under President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s. But Barr has turned out to be a full-fledged Trump loyalist, and legal experts are lambasting him for becoming, in effect, Trump’s personal attorney during the Ukraine scandal and the president’s impeachment. Barr hasn’t been hiding his feelings on Trump’s impeachment, claiming that Democrats in Congress are “trivializing” impeachment and are using it as a “political tool.”
Journalist Alexandra Hutzler, in an article published by Newsweek on December 23, gathers some views from legal experts. One of them is attorney Nick Akerman, who told Newsweek, “This is a really strange situation with Barr, who has so many conflicts and is up to his eyeballs in all of the corruption surrounding Trump.”
Former federal prosecutor Michael J. Stern was equally critical, asserting that Barr’s loyalty to Trump is a “perversion” of his position as U.S. attorney general. Stern told Newsweek, “There is an inherent conflict in Barr’s designated role as the chief law enforcement officer of this country and his efforts to protect the man who gave him his job. It is unfortunate that Bill Barr never misses an opportunity to place his thumb on the scales of justice in favor of Donald Trump. That’s not how it is supposed to be.”
On December 18, the U.S. House of Representatives indicted Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. At issue was his July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he tried to pressure into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden — and, House Democrats argue, Trump failed to respect congressional oversight when he encouraged past and present members of his administration to defy House subpoenas.
The July 25 conversation came to light thanks to a whistleblower in the United States’ intelligence committee; that person’s identify remains unknown to the general public. Barr, according to Akerman, is a “major player” in the obstruction case against Trump because he advised the White House not to turn over the whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s conversation with Zelensky.
Michael Gerhardt, who teaches constitutional law at the University of North Carolina and served as a witness a witness for Democrats at a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on December 4, told Newsweek that Barr “should be performing no role here” because “he has a clear conflict of interest.”
Hutzler notes that the government watchdog group Common Cause has sent a scathing letter to members of Congress urging them to impeach Barr because he has become a “threat to national security” and has “violated his oath to the people he swore to protect.”
“During his first 10 months in office,” Common Cause stressed, “Attorney General Barr has made clear that, first and foremost, he serves President Donald Trump’s interests and not those of the United States.”
CNN
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Commentary
Trump is just a symptom of our decline — but he’s proven to be the symptom from hell
Here’s the question at hand — and I guarantee you that you’ll read it here first: Is Donald Trump the second or even possibly the third 9/11? Because truly, he has to be one or the other.
Let me explain, and while I do, keep this in mind: as 2019 ends, thanks to Brexit and the victory of Boris Johnson in Britain’s recent election, the greatest previous imperial power on this planet is clearly headed for the sub-basement of history. Meanwhile, that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, now Russia, remains a well-sauced Putinesca shadow of its former self. And then, of course, there’s the country that, not so long ago, every major American politician but Donald Trump proclaimed the most exceptional, indispensable nation ever.
Wake Up: There were 41 mass killings, 33 mass shootings in 2019
There's still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.