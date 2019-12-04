Quantcast
Legal experts trash Bill Barr’s ‘despicable’ threat to strip communities of police protection for disrespecting cops

1 min ago

This week, during a meeting with police officers and prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr suggested that “communities” that choose to protest police brutality and racial bias incidents by law enforcement could “lose the police protection they need” — a remark that sounded strongly like a threat to criminal justice and civil rights activists, and the towns they live in.

Barr’s remarks were roundly condemned by multiple legal experts, including several former federal prosecutors, on Wednesday, who noted that in addition to playing politics with public safety and threatening freedom of speech and assembly, Barr may not actually have the authority to follow through on such a threat:

Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano says he would vote to impeach Trump: ‘Reasonable minds cannot disagree’

16 mins ago

December 4, 2019

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Wednesday that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if he were a member of the House of Representatives.

"You believe the president has committed impeachable offenses?" Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano minutes before a House impeachment hearing.

"I believe that the Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses," Napolitano explained. "The easiest one -- it exists in Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton -- was obstruction of Congress."

"By directing his subordinates to refuse to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas," he continued, "whether it's for testimony or for documents, that's an impeachable offense. We know that from history. Every time the House has looked at that with respect to the president, they have found that to be impeachable."

Democrats should drive Trump insane by keeping impeachment hearings in the House: columnist

23 mins ago

December 4, 2019

Daily Beast columnist Margaret Carlson has written a new piece in which she argues that Democrats should resist the temptation to quickly pass articles of impeachment and then move on to other issues.

Instead, Carlson argues that Democrats should wait out witnesses who have so far refused to testify in order to keep the president's misconduct in the spotlight and further drive him crazy.

"A report like the one Democrats released today would be a terrible thing to waste," she writes. "It’s a compelling narrative of a president who will do anything, sacrifice any principle, jeopardize any ally, abuse any power to win re-election... for once, Democrats should keep the clock running instead of letting Trump run it out."

‘Total warfare’: Trump’s GOP allies plan to use ‘battle ax’ to turn Judiciary hearings into a TV spectacle

46 mins ago

December 4, 2019

House Republicans intend to fight tooth and nail to fight Democratic efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

The process moves Wednesday from testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, where chairman Adam Schiff kept the temperature cool, into the House Judiciary Committee -- where some of the president's most over-the-top defenders are lying in wait, reported Politico.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who frequently railed against the Intel hearings, also serves on the Judiciary Committee, along with colorful Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Mike Johnson (R-LA).

