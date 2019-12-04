Legal experts trash Bill Barr’s ‘despicable’ threat to strip communities of police protection for disrespecting cops

This week, during a meeting with police officers and prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr suggested that “communities” that choose to protest police brutality and racial bias incidents by law enforcement could “lose the police protection they need” — a remark that sounded strongly like a threat to criminal justice and civil rights activists, and the towns they live in.

Barr’s remarks were roundly condemned by multiple legal experts, including several former federal prosecutors, on Wednesday, who noted that in addition to playing politics with public safety and threatening freedom of speech and assembly, Barr may not actually have the authority to follow through on such a threat:

So here's Attorney General William Barr warning that you better not exercise your #FirstAmendment rights or cops may retaliate against you. @TheJusticeDepthttps://t.co/oBB1yjdRQP pic.twitter.com/k9Q7Sn0Ezg — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) December 4, 2019

Is this a threat? "[T]hey have to start showing, more than they do, the respect & support that law enforcement deserves ― & if communities don’t give that support & respect, they might find themselves w/o the police protection they need.”https://t.co/eobh5XLkl0 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) December 4, 2019

An appalling,unacceptable statement & threat from AG William Barr: some communities must start showing more respect to law enforcement, otherwise "they might find themselves without the police protection they need." https://t.co/hu2YCSVWgv — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 4, 2019

"if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need” And what "communities" would those be, Bill Barr? https://t.co/BGeqCxO8LW — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 4, 2019

I’ve been to this awards ceremony in past years & watched police officers from my community, who take their oaths to serve seriously, receive awards for working to deserve community trust. Barr’s views have no place in law enforcement. https://t.co/hUEiaZE102 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 4, 2019

These are despicable & dangerous comments from the AG, who leads law enforcement. Everyone, no matter your party, should denounce this immediately. https://t.co/IYfMZle30H — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 4, 2019

Barr’s divisive comments are unworthy of an AG. We should all be grateful for the sacrifices and service of police officers, but misconduct should be called out and addressed. Blind devotion is not a requirement for receiving police service. https://t.co/vpE6fCuIlC — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 4, 2019

I started and erased multiple tweets this morning on this because I just don’t have words appropriate for Twitter about how profoundly disturbing and irresponsible Barr’s comments are here. https://t.co/EdnI4yTAEp — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) December 4, 2019

