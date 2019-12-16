‘Lie of the Year’: Trump wins PolitiFact ‘honor’ with whopper about the whistleblower

The fact-checking site Politifact has given President Trump’s claim that the whistleblower’s complaint was “almost completely wrong” the prestigious honor of “Lie of the Year.”

“No matter the motivations or the political outcome, testimony from the whistleblower would not change the underlying facts of what Trump said,” Politifact reported. “The whistleblower’s account is verified by the same set of facts supplied by Vindman, Williams and Morrison, and others who were in the know. And one more source: Trump.”

Trump has long-dismissed the whistleblower’s account of his infamous July 25 call with the Ukrainian president where he allegedly threatened to withhold military aid in exchange for the for the country investigating the Bidens.

As Axios points out, a summary of the call and sworn testimony by witnesses has verified a majority of the whistleblower’s version of the conversation.