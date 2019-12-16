‘Lie of the Year’: Trump wins PolitiFact ‘honor’ with whopper about the whistleblower
The fact-checking site Politifact has given President Trump’s claim that the whistleblower’s complaint was “almost completely wrong” the prestigious honor of “Lie of the Year.”
“No matter the motivations or the political outcome, testimony from the whistleblower would not change the underlying facts of what Trump said,” Politifact reported. “The whistleblower’s account is verified by the same set of facts supplied by Vindman, Williams and Morrison, and others who were in the know. And one more source: Trump.”
Trump has long-dismissed the whistleblower’s account of his infamous July 25 call with the Ukrainian president where he allegedly threatened to withhold military aid in exchange for the for the country investigating the Bidens.
As Axios points out, a summary of the call and sworn testimony by witnesses has verified a majority of the whistleblower’s version of the conversation.
Trump ‘wants his day in court’ so he can legitimize results of the 2016 election: GOP senator
As the House of Represent prepares to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Republicans are still divided about their strategy during the Senate trial that is expected to begin in January.
"President Trump wanted Ukraine to help legitimize his 2016 election, show that his predecessors abused political power and raise doubts about a rival in the 2020 election," The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. "Now, he wants Senate Republicans to do the same, according to people who have discussed plans with him."
McConnell trashed by former solicitor general: He is ‘scared silly’ of the trial introducing new facts
Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are coalescing around the strategy of rushing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, and excluding as many witnesses as possible. According to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, their likely defense will be that the Senate trial is not the proper venue for fact-finding — and that the House should have pushed harder in court to compel testimony from the witnesses Senate Democrats are now demanding, like White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
In a comment on Twitter, former solicitor general Neal Katyal blasted this argument as "dumb" — and suggested that McConnell's only real motivation is fear that the trial will expose new evidence against the president:
America’s Christian churches are flush with cash despite declining attendance — except for one
Religion accounts for the largest share of the approximately US$425 billion Americans give away every year.
Even so, the charitable dollars channeled to churches and other houses of worship have slowly declined as a percentage of overall giving for decades. In 2018, the actual total both fell by 3.9% when adjusted for inflation and dipped for the first time below 30% of total giving.