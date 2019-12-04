Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’

Published

12 mins ago

on

“This is what evil looks like”

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.

The witnesses were rightly outraged.

On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

"This is what evil looks like"

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday's impeachment hearing.

Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, "Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?"

Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump whines about press who ‘belittle’ his NATO trip — after he was laughed off the continent

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump canceled his planned press conference and fled London early after becoming the butt of jokes at the NATO Summit.

Video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron laughing at Trump's expense.

Trump, however, argued the trip was "very successful" despite being ridiculed so thoroughly that he left early.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jonathan Turley claims an impeachable offense must be a crime — but wrote this was a ‘myth’ in 2014

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

One of the key claims made by Republicans' constitutional expert in Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, George Washington Univerity Professor Jonathan Turley, was that an offense must be a crime to constitutionally merit impeachment.

But putting aside the extremely dubious claim that it was not a crime for President Donald Trump's suspension of military aid to force Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, Turley is contradicting himself. In 2014, when Republicans were talking about impeaching President Barack Obama, Turley wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that in fact it is a "myth" that an impeachable offense must be an indictable crime.

Continue Reading
 
 