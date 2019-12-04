‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’
“This is what evil looks like”
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.
Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”
Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.
The witnesses were rightly outraged.
.@RepMcClintock grills the witnesses about how they voted in 2016 pic.twitter.com/nJSyztU28I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019
On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.
An member of the government just asked private citizens to state whom they voted for in 2016. https://t.co/rVh25UkMjn
— David Lytle (@davitydave) December 4, 2019
Astonishing that McClintock is grilling witnesses like the Gestapo about whether they voted for Trump in 2016 during a public hearing. Professor Karlan’s outrage is all of us. https://t.co/Zf1DfcL0w4
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 4, 2019
Imagine if my husband as a vascular specialist asked someone bleeding out on his table who they voted for?
Only Trump supporters believe that no expert can act professionally and ethically above their particular political belief system. This is pathological cult thinking. https://t.co/hKJ8kpqTGu
— AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) December 4, 2019
And they say Trumpism is a cult https://t.co/FjRFHOVttK
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2019
This is what evil looks like. This is a direct attack on every citizen. Voters should show him the hand. https://t.co/L4HCgWznjc
— Tom Buck (@Tombotee) December 4, 2019
Hoping @RepMcClintock gets voted out of office. Asking expert witnesses who they voted for as a means to somehow discredit them is outrageous and unbecoming for a member of Congress. #ImpeachmentHearing https://t.co/IKTWM8EkJP
— Kristine Anne Canidae🐶 (@Xaenie) December 4, 2019
This is totalitarian. https://t.co/Quwo65UVfE
— ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@ObiterDictum101) December 4, 2019
Autocratic intimidation. Disgusting. https://t.co/wjfPwG3aqb
— Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) December 4, 2019
.@GOP has sunk to such complete moral & constitutional bankruptcy that they don’t even recognize how disgusting of a moment this is. Just because #MAGA Republicans are happy to raise their arm in fielty to a criminal doesn’t change #American voting rights. #Impeachent = 🇺🇸 duty https://t.co/NWqI4EdNSb
— Gaby Dow (@GabrielaDow) December 4, 2019
Watching democracy die https://t.co/VNiXZdZSIR
— MannequinHybrid (@MotJuinCattleya) December 4, 2019
This is some disgusting North Korea level bullshit. https://t.co/jT7Z8AQuOf
— Jeremy (@JeremyCman) December 4, 2019
The GOP is the new mob. Swear fealty and allegiance to the boss or die. Burn it to the ground and salt the earth where it stood. This is insanity. https://t.co/gSdHUrcDa2
— Science Suburbanman (@SciSuburb) December 4, 2019
‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’
"This is what evil looks like"
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday's impeachment hearing.
Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, "Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?"
Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.
Breaking Banner
Trump whines about press who ‘belittle’ his NATO trip — after he was laughed off the continent
President Donald Trump canceled his planned press conference and fled London early after becoming the butt of jokes at the NATO Summit.
Video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron laughing at Trump's expense.
Trump, however, argued the trip was "very successful" despite being ridiculed so thoroughly that he left early.
Breaking Banner
Jonathan Turley claims an impeachable offense must be a crime — but wrote this was a ‘myth’ in 2014
One of the key claims made by Republicans' constitutional expert in Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, George Washington Univerity Professor Jonathan Turley, was that an offense must be a crime to constitutionally merit impeachment.
But putting aside the extremely dubious claim that it was not a crime for President Donald Trump's suspension of military aid to force Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, Turley is contradicting himself. In 2014, when Republicans were talking about impeaching President Barack Obama, Turley wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that in fact it is a "myth" that an impeachable offense must be an indictable crime.