‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’

“This is what evil looks like”

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, “Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?”

Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.

The witnesses were rightly outraged.

.@RepMcClintock grills the witnesses about how they voted in 2016 pic.twitter.com/nJSyztU28I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

On social media Congressman McClintock’s question was attacked, with some comparing it to Gestapo tactics, “pathological cult thinking,” and more.

An member of the government just asked private citizens to state whom they voted for in 2016. https://t.co/rVh25UkMjn — David Lytle (@davitydave) December 4, 2019

Astonishing that McClintock is grilling witnesses like the Gestapo about whether they voted for Trump in 2016 during a public hearing. Professor Karlan’s outrage is all of us. https://t.co/Zf1DfcL0w4 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 4, 2019

Imagine if my husband as a vascular specialist asked someone bleeding out on his table who they voted for? Only Trump supporters believe that no expert can act professionally and ethically above their particular political belief system. This is pathological cult thinking. https://t.co/hKJ8kpqTGu — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) December 4, 2019

And they say Trumpism is a cult https://t.co/FjRFHOVttK — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2019

This is what evil looks like. This is a direct attack on every citizen. Voters should show him the hand. https://t.co/L4HCgWznjc — Tom Buck (@Tombotee) December 4, 2019

Hoping @RepMcClintock gets voted out of office. Asking expert witnesses who they voted for as a means to somehow discredit them is outrageous and unbecoming for a member of Congress. #ImpeachmentHearing https://t.co/IKTWM8EkJP — Kristine Anne Canidae🐶 (@Xaenie) December 4, 2019

.@GOP has sunk to such complete moral & constitutional bankruptcy that they don’t even recognize how disgusting of a moment this is. Just because #MAGA Republicans are happy to raise their arm in fielty to a criminal doesn’t change #American voting rights. #Impeachent = 🇺🇸 duty https://t.co/NWqI4EdNSb — Gaby Dow (@GabrielaDow) December 4, 2019

This is some disgusting North Korea level bullshit. https://t.co/jT7Z8AQuOf — Jeremy (@JeremyCman) December 4, 2019

The GOP is the new mob. Swear fealty and allegiance to the boss or die. Burn it to the ground and salt the earth where it stood. This is insanity. https://t.co/gSdHUrcDa2 — Science Suburbanman (@SciSuburb) December 4, 2019