Lindsey Graham bitterly reacts to ‘sham’ articles of impeachment: ‘It’s a threat to the presidency itself’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday accused House Democrats of abusing their power to impeach the president.
Minutes after House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Graham lashed out at the lawmakers.
“I don’t think there’s much governing until impeachment is over but it will be over quickly,” Graham told reporters. “The abuse of power is by House Democrats, not the president of the United States. They’ve abused their power to investigate, they created behind-closed-doors hearings in the Intel Committee, they denied the president’s counsel the right to participate.”
Graham’s complaints continued: “They denied Republicans the right to call witnesses regarding all things Ukraine. I think the whole thing is a sham. I think it denies the president basic due process. I think it’s a threat to the presidency itself. You couldn’t get a parking ticket under the procedures they’re using and almost all of it is hearsay.”
“So the abuse of power is by the Democrats, not President Trump,” he concluded.
Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment Tuesday against US President Donald Trump after weeks of arguing there is overwhelming evidence that the US leader abused his office and deserves to be removed.
If the charges -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- are approved by the full House of Representatives in a vote expected next week, it would put Trump in the historic position of being the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.
"Our president holds the ultimate public trust," said House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler.
"When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security."