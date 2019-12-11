Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham busted for lying about Russian interference at IG hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

At Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing for the inspector general report into the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) ran his usual interference for President Donald Trump and his false conspiracy theories about a “deep state” plot to undermine his election. But he also introduced a new lie: that the FBI was “able to stop” the Russian attacks on the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want the American people to know there was an effort to effect Hillary Clinton’s campaign by foreign actors,” said Graham. “The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it.”

Vox’s Aaron Rupar was quick to point out this claim is false. In fact, it is hard to conceive of how it would even have been possible to “stop” the Russian interference campaign, given that it took the form of propaganda disseminating on social media about documents stolen from the Democratic Party, and such viral content sharing would persist even if the perpetrators of the theft were caught before votes were cast — which, in any case, they were not.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet slams ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. after he skates for killing endangered Mongolian sheep

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

According to new reports, Donald Trump Jr. illegally shot and killed an endangered argali sheep on a taxpayer-funded hunting trip in Western Mongolia in August — and the Mongolian government retroactively gave him a permit rather than tread on the toes of the U.S. government.

The report was met with outrage on social media, with commenters blasting Trump Jr.'s bloodthirst for endangered animals and the wealth and privilege that allowed him to kill them with no accountability. Some even compared it to the right-wing outrage about Hunter Biden being given a free position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is a lie’: Lisa Page pummels Trump for telling blatant falsehoods about her at crazed rally

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for once again lying about her at one of his political rallies.

On Tuesday night, Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania that Page supposedly had to file a restraining order against former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she'd had a relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump hedged his claim by telling his supporters, "That's what I heard, I don't know if it's true."

Page, however, took to Twitter to shred the president for repeating a blatant falsehood.

"This is a lie," she wrote. "Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for lying about NATO in days-late response to world leaders mocking him

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump responded to a week-old tweet from a Fox Business personality about Canada's prime minister and other world leaders mocking him, and spouted misleading claims about NATO allies.

The president falsely claimed in his response to Charles Payne that Justin Trudeau, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Boris Johnson, were actually angry and not laughing about his bizarre news conference at the NATO summit.

"They were just upset that I demanded they pay their fair share for NATO," Trump claimed, four days after Payne's tweet. "Their countries are delinquent. I raised $530 Billion more from NATO countries! Thank you Charles."

Continue Reading
 
 