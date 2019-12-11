Lindsey Graham busted for lying about Russian interference at IG hearing

At Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing for the inspector general report into the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) ran his usual interference for President Donald Trump and his false conspiracy theories about a “deep state” plot to undermine his election. But he also introduced a new lie: that the FBI was “able to stop” the Russian attacks on the electoral process.

“I want the American people to know there was an effort to effect Hillary Clinton’s campaign by foreign actors,” said Graham. “The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it.”

Vox’s Aaron Rupar was quick to point out this claim is false. In fact, it is hard to conceive of how it would even have been possible to “stop” the Russian interference campaign, given that it took the form of propaganda disseminating on social media about documents stolen from the Democratic Party, and such viral content sharing would persist even if the perpetrators of the theft were caught before votes were cast — which, in any case, they were not.

Lindsey Graham begins the Horowitz hearing by claiming the FBI was “able to stop” the Russian interference campaign against the Clinton campaign. That’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/fHIT9lQ6Hv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019