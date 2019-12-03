Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a “traumatic” impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump’s biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do,” Graham reportedly said. “Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support… the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US diplomat fired by Trump-appointed ambassador for merely mentioning Obama in a speech: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A career foreign service officer says he got fired by a Trump-appointed ambassador simply for mentioning former President Barack Obama during a speech.

Journalist Julia Ioffe reports in GQ that Lewis Lukens, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, was fired shortly after delivering a speech at an English university in which he touted the benefits of America's relationship with the United Kingdom.

During the speech, Lukens told a brief story about how Obama had handled a disagreement over LGBT rights with the government of Senegal. The former diplomat tells Ioffe that Woody Johnson, the Trump-appointed ambassador to the U.K., approached him shortly after and told him to pack his things, seven months before he was scheduled to take on a new assignment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump goes on bonkers rant — warns a president can now be impeached for picking ‘an orange out of a refrigerator’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on a bizarre rant against House Democrats for holding an impeachment inquiry against him.

During his overseas trip, Trump fumed about getting impeached and suggested it could hurt future presidents.

"You'll have a Democrat President, you'll have a Republican House, and they'll do the same thing because somebody picked an orange out of a refrigerator and you don’t like it -- let’s go ahead and impeach him!" the president fumed.

Democrats are impeaching Trump for abusing his office by soliciting foreign assistance to help his 2020 reelection bid and for withholding aide to a foreign country as part of a pressure campaign to get that country to investigate his political rivals.

Continue Reading
 
 