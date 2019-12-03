Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a “traumatic” impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump’s biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

“Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do,” Graham reportedly said. “Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support… the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible.”