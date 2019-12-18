Lindsey Graham: ‘I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses’ in Trump’s Senate trial

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Wednesday that he will not call any witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Graham made the remarks as the U.S. House of Representatives was debating articles of impeachment.

“I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that [Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)] wants,” Graham reportedly said, according to CBS correspondent Alan He.

