Lindsey Graham is ‘enraged’ Pelosi won’t let Senate hold a sham trial

Published

1 min ago

on

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was “enraged” according to CNN reporter Lauren Fox, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t allow the Senate to have the Articles of Impeachment without an agreement to the rules of the trial.

“Graham enraged Pelosi would hold back articles of impeachment, saying it’s not her job to dictate the Senate trial. Trump called him this morning to asked what in the world was going on up on the hill. Graham told Trump he didn’t know,” Fox tweeted.

Graham has already announced that he’s not an impartial juror in the Senate. He announced he’d vote to support the president before the hearings even began in the House.

The South Carolina Senator also ranted this morning that the Constitution was being trampled, but by Democrats, not the president.

‘That’s just stupid’: Tulsi Gabbard baffles Democrats after she votes ‘present’ on Trump impeachment

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, came under fire from her Democratic colleagues after casting the lone “present” vote on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.This article first appeared in Salon

The House voted 230-197-1 to impeach Trump for abuse of power and 229-198-1 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress. Gabbard, who is currently seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the White House, cast the lone “present” vote on both articles.

‘Mitch’s got nothing’: McConnell pummeled for defending Trump from House impeachment

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, and he was widely criticized for his biased defense.

The Kentucky Republican complained the impeachment inquiry was too short, and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation too long, and accused House Democrats of impeaching on the basis of historically weak evidence -- although he's not willing to hear any more testimony in the Senate trial.

McConnell's remarks were met with swift rebuke.

Mitch’s got nothing.

GOP Senate quietly removes white nationalism from new requirements to screen military enlistees

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that the Senate-passed version of the National Defense Authorization Act — the annual spending bill to fund the military and national security services — quietly gutted a House-passed amendment that would have encouraged officials to screen prospective military enlistees for white nationalist ideology.

The amendment, authored by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) has been rewritten to direct the Department of Defense to explore how to screen recruits for "extremist and gang-related activity" — with the words "white nationalism" cut altogether.

