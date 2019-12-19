Lindsey Graham is ‘enraged’ Pelosi won’t let Senate hold a sham trial

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was “enraged” according to CNN reporter Lauren Fox, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t allow the Senate to have the Articles of Impeachment without an agreement to the rules of the trial.

“Graham enraged Pelosi would hold back articles of impeachment, saying it’s not her job to dictate the Senate trial. Trump called him this morning to asked what in the world was going on up on the hill. Graham told Trump he didn’t know,” Fox tweeted.

News from Graham: Graham enraged Pelosi would hold back articles of impeachment, saying it’s not her job to dictate the Senate trial. Trump called him this morning to asked what in the world was going on up on the hill. Graham told Trump he didn’t know. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) December 19, 2019

Graham has already announced that he’s not an impartial juror in the Senate. He announced he’d vote to support the president before the hearings even began in the House.

The South Carolina Senator also ranted this morning that the Constitution was being trampled, but by Democrats, not the president.

If House Dems refuse to send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial it would be a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President @realdonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019