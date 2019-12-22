Lindsey Graham screeches at Nancy Pelosi: ‘Impeachment is a dead cat — stop playing with it’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of playing “with a dead cat” because she has delayed sending President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate.
During a Sunday morning interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham dubiously asserted that the House of Representatives had “impeached this president because he chose to go to court.”
“It’s pretty extraordinary,” Bartiromo agreed.
“To this impeachment debacle,” Graham later said, “to my Democratic colleagues, impeachment is a dead cat, stop playing with it.”
Bartiromo liked the line so much that she asked Graham to say it again.
“Impeachment is a dead cat,” he repeated. “Stop playing with it, bury it. It’s going nowhere. Quit violating the Constitution and give [the] president his day in court. And let’s get this behind us so we can talk about things people really care about.”
Ron Johnson lowers himself to repeating Trump lies after being confronted with damning new Ukraine emails
Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with host Martha Raddatz, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had no answer when the host read him new emails showing Donald Trump cut off aid to Ukraine less than two hours after talking to the president of the embattled country.
Pointing out that emails came from the Pentagon, the ABC host asked if he was concerned about what was revealed.
"As I have said repeatedly, the president has been very consistent in the explanation he gave me about why had reservations about Ukraine," he explained before stating that President Zelensky won on an anti-corruption platform.
‘You talk about morality’: Chris Wallace corners Pence aide after ‘imbecile’ Trump says Dingell burning in hell
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday refused to condemn President Donald Trump for suggesting that a deceased Democratic lawmaker is burning in hell.
Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Short about the remarks, which Trump made a recent rally.
"You talk about morality and character," Wallace told Short. "I want to ask you about the president's comments in Michigan this week where he suggested that the late Congressman John Dingell might be in hell looking up rather than in heaven looking down."
"How do you explain the president making a comment that hurt [Debbie Dingell] so deeply?" the Fox News host continued. "You talk about Christmas, this will be her first Christmas in 38 years without her husband. And why won't he apologize?"
Impeachment witness who could blow up Trump’s Ukraine lies targeted by top Democrat in CNN interview
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," high ranking Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before pointing out that Democrats are most interested in getting acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, Durbin first pointed out that he was on the Senate floor when McConnell railed against the impeachment trial.
"I went to the floor of the Senate and I was the only member of the Senate sitting on the floor and listened carefully to what Senator McConnell said the other day and it is clear he made up his mind and he is not interested in the evidence or facts and wants to get this over with and move on to the appointment of more federal judges," Durbin explained. "That is a serious problem and I think the American people expect us to carefully consider the evidence and not conceal the evidence."