Listen: Top Trump advisor admits GOP ‘traditionally’ suppresses votes
A bombshell audio recording reveals a top Trump campaign official admitting that the Republican Party regularly suppressES the vote and he is promising a much more aggressive and “better-funded” program for the 2020 election after relaxed Election Day rules.
“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” the senior political adviser and senior counsel to the Trump re-election campaign, Justin Clark, says in the audio, according to the Associated Press. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. … Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”
Clark, who made the remarks during an event with influential Republicans, “said he was referring to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression,” the AP notes.
“Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that,” Clark said.
The audio offers other insights.
“We were able to change state party rules in 37 states around the country that are not only streamline [sic] the process but really beneficial to the President,” Clark says (below).
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial election campaign by 50,000 votes after the Georgia Secretary of State, her opponent, kicked 670,000 voters off the rolls, weighs in:
Ahem. ⬇️ Voter suppression isn’t a bug; it’s a feature for the GOP. Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Florida…you name the competitive state, and I can tell you their plan. They’re just finally saying the quiet part out loud. @fairfightaction #FightVoterSuppression https://t.co/7gSU0QkIoe
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 20, 2019
Clark’s remarks begin at the 5:00 minute mark. At the 7:30 mark Clark begins to brag about how they have been able to change state rules to make them better for President Trump.
Listen:
‘Catastrophic’ conditions as bushfires rage in Australia
A scorching heatwave intensified bushfires ravaging parts of Australia on Saturday, and out-of-control blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under "catastrophic" conditions.
Australia's eastern coast has been hit by a record-breaking heatwave, which has moved in from the west of the country, fanning hundreds of fires in its path.
Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west, some just 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Australia's largest city.
"Today has been an awful day," New South Wales sate fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Saturday afternoon.
Breaking Banner
The Hill can’t stop spreading misinformation about Trump’s impeachment
President Donald Trump lies. A lot. On topics big and small, consequential and petty, Trump can’t seem to help himself from saying things that are just flat-out disconnected from reality. The Washington Post’s running total as of December 10 is 15,413 false or misleading claims from the president since he took office. By the time you read this, that number will likely have inched higher. He will lie tomorrow just as he lies today, just as he lied yesterday.
While there isn’t much journalists and news outlets can do to make him tell the truth—especially since he tends to grant his interviews to friendly outlets—there’s something they can do to stop his lies from infecting the public consciousness. Namely, the press can stop printing lies free from context.
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP congressmen blast Trump White House for defying subpoenas — and promoting ‘the steady erosion’ of ‘congressional authority’
When the U.S. House of Representatives indicted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment on December 18, not a single Republican voted in favor of either of them. Republicans in Congress have made it abundantly clear that they are all in for Trump, but two Republicans who served in Congress in the past — Peter Smith and Mickey Edwards — were, during a CNN appearance this week, highly critical of the Trump White House’s response to subpoenas sent by House Democrats. That includes subpoenas sent in connection with the recent impeachment inquiry as well as other House investigations.