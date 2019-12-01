Quantcast
‘Look who’s afraid of impeachment’: Internet ridicules Trump for pretending he wants to participate in hearings

President Donald Trump’s White House counsel announced Sunday that Trump will not participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment Wednesday. Trump has complained for weeks that the process is illegitimate because he can’t participate, yet when given the opportunity to have what he wants, he prefers to complain instead.

Just two weeks ago, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) ranted on FoxNews.com that there was “no quid pro quo” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made her decision to impeach before Trump released the damning summary of his July 25 call with Ukraine in which he asked for a “favor” if he was to give the country an arms package.

“It explains why Democrats have denied the president basic due process rights, breaking with centuries of historical precedent from previous impeachment proceedings,” Tillis wrote. “Democrats have refused to allow the president’s legal team to participate in the impeachment hearings and cross-examine the witnesses Democrats are calling.”

It’s the main reason the politically informed flocked to Twitter to mock the president for the embarrassing hypocrisy. See the tweets below:

