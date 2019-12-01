‘Look who’s afraid of impeachment’: Internet ridicules Trump for pretending he wants to participate in hearings

President Donald Trump’s White House counsel announced Sunday that Trump will not participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment Wednesday. Trump has complained for weeks that the process is illegitimate because he can’t participate, yet when given the opportunity to have what he wants, he prefers to complain instead.

It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS. It is a Pelosi, Schiff, Scam against the Republican Party and me. This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff wants people from the White House to testify in his and Pelosi’s disgraceful Witch Hunt, yet he will not allow a White House lawyer, nor will he allow ANY of our requested witnesses. This is a first in due process and Congressional history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019

“Serial killers get more Due Process than the Democrats give to the President of the United States.” @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Just two weeks ago, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) ranted on FoxNews.com that there was “no quid pro quo” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made her decision to impeach before Trump released the damning summary of his July 25 call with Ukraine in which he asked for a “favor” if he was to give the country an arms package.

“It explains why Democrats have denied the president basic due process rights, breaking with centuries of historical precedent from previous impeachment proceedings,” Tillis wrote. “Democrats have refused to allow the president’s legal team to participate in the impeachment hearings and cross-examine the witnesses Democrats are calling.”

It’s the main reason the politically informed flocked to Twitter to mock the president for the embarrassing hypocrisy. See the tweets below:

Easier to cry victimhood than to mount an actual defense on the facts. https://t.co/dtjj74YSs2 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 2, 2019

🍑 Look who’s afraid of the impeachment proceedings https://t.co/WELlDgxchi — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 2, 2019

Trump has no defense on the merits anyway, so he might as well thumb his nose at the process. This underscores how disingenuous Trump’s “process” complaints were. He never intended to participate in any event. https://t.co/R7gUtp2TzR — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 2, 2019

Trump is a coward he won’t show. — •~•CaPtAaC•~• (@captaac) December 2, 2019

Wow. Trump is a coward. — Krystle J (@Iacoguy) December 2, 2019

Trump proves he is a coward. @jerrynadler called trumps bluff. trump exposed as weak, incompetent, pathetic

White House will not participate in Judiciary Committee hearinghttps://t.co/nbuVwKNwIf

Any comment now @LindseyGrahamSC — Morgan Johnson (@mjcforensics) December 2, 2019

Snowflake White House turns down invitation to participate in Trump’s #ImpeachmentInquiry or provide any testimony because Pat Cipollone doth too much protest. Impeachment hearings starting in House Judiciary on Wednesday anyway.#ImpeachmentTaskForcehttps://t.co/7W1qSH9da1 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 2, 2019

The White House will not participate in the impeachment hearings on December 4. A reminder that innocent people are happy to come forward and tell the truth. Guilty people hide, and complain about the process. pic.twitter.com/JYzgwwBmLI — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 2, 2019

