Maddow destroys ‘bad faith’ complaints about impeachment from Republican Trump supporters

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Friday blasted “bad faith” arguments from Republicans about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Maddow recounted the process complaints by Republicans — each of which has disappeared.
“After going through all of that, they now have unveiled a new objection as to why President Trump cannot actually be subject to this impeachment proceeding, a new noble stand they’re taking for fairness and the American way — they have rolled it out with our friends at the Fox News channel,” Maddow said.
ADVERTISEMENT
She played a clip of former GOP Speaker Newt Gingrich on Fox News.
“And really, on the eve of Christmas it is really sad to see the dishonesty and the partisanship that the House Democrats are displaying,” Gingrich argued.
That was too much for Maddow, who reminded her viewers that then-Speaker Gingrich introduced articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton the same night he was lighting the national Christmas tree.
The vote to impeach Clinton occurred on December 19th — Christmas week.
Maddow warned the press not to fall for “bad faith” arguments from Republicans.
ADVERTISEMENT
“So I would caution my friends in the media and those of us responsible for sort of tracking this on behalf of the media in this country, that it’s not necessarily worth continuing to follow each bad faith objection after all the previous bad faith objections have been shown to be in bad faith, right? I mean, to a certain extent after somebody says this is something they really care about, it’s then revealed to something they actually can’t possibly care about, you should be cautious the next time they try to sell you that same soft soap,” she explained.
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Friday blasted "bad faith" arguments from Republicans about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Maddow recounted the process complaints by Republicans -- each of which has disappeared.
"After going through all of that, they now have unveiled a new objection as to why President Trump cannot actually be subject to this impeachment proceeding, a new noble stand they're taking for fairness and the American way -- they have rolled it out with our friends at the Fox News channel," Maddow said.
She played a clip of former GOP Speaker Newt Gingrich on Fox News.
Another day, another truly baffling series of words coming from President Donald Trump’s mouth.
Speaking at a White House meeting on Friday about small business and regulation, Trump went on one of his trademark riffs, touching on a number of subjects with the clarity of a muddy puddle. He seemed to be referring to a series of complaints that have been raised over the years about various consumer product regulations (a favorite topic of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky) but without making a coherent point about any of them.
Read the whole stream of consciousness rant to get a sense of what it was like: