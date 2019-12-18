Mark Meadows tells Dems: ‘Give up’ impeachment because Joe Biden ‘is not a campaign rival’ of Trump’s

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should not be impeached because former Vice President Joe Biden is not a legitimate “campaign rival.”

During an interview with CBS correspondent Nancy Cordes Wednesday morning, Meadows was asked if it was appropriate for Trump to tell Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“He’s not a campaign rival,” Meadows interrupted.

“He’s a likely campaign rival,” Cordes pointed out.

“Well, there’s a lot of Democrats who would disagree with you on that,” Meadows opined. “There are a lot of Bernie supporters who are watching right now that would suggest that’s not the case.”

“Does running for president exonerate you from being investigated?” he continued. “I would love for my Democrat [sic] colleagues to give up on the investigation of President Trump based on that same rationale.”

Meadows concluded: “When you look at this particular president and what he asked for to be done, he asked for them to look at it and coordinate with our attorney general!”

Watch the video below from CBS News.

.@nancycordes: "Is it appropriate for the president to ask a foreign country to investigate an American citizen who appears to be his campaign rival?"

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC): "He's not his campaign rival…there's a bunch of Democrats that would disagree." pic.twitter.com/BOQUtnlVFG — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019