Mark Meadows tells Dems: ‘Give up’ impeachment because Joe Biden ‘is not a campaign rival’ of Trump’s
Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should not be impeached because former Vice President Joe Biden is not a legitimate “campaign rival.”
During an interview with CBS correspondent Nancy Cordes Wednesday morning, Meadows was asked if it was appropriate for Trump to tell Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“He’s not a campaign rival,” Meadows interrupted.
“He’s a likely campaign rival,” Cordes pointed out.
“Well, there’s a lot of Democrats who would disagree with you on that,” Meadows opined. “There are a lot of Bernie supporters who are watching right now that would suggest that’s not the case.”
“Does running for president exonerate you from being investigated?” he continued. “I would love for my Democrat [sic] colleagues to give up on the investigation of President Trump based on that same rationale.”
Meadows concluded: “When you look at this particular president and what he asked for to be done, he asked for them to look at it and coordinate with our attorney general!”
Watch the video below from CBS News.
.@nancycordes: "Is it appropriate for the president to ask a foreign country to investigate an American citizen who appears to be his campaign rival?"
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC): "He's not his campaign rival…there's a bunch of Democrats that would disagree." pic.twitter.com/BOQUtnlVFG
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019
‘We both swore the same oath’: Military veteran calls out GOP’s Matt Gaetz for putting loyalty to Trump ahead of the Constitution
In Florida, there is no more vigorous or strident a defender of President Donald Trump than Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is always more than happy to berate any Republican he considers insufficiently Trumpian and warn that a primary challenge could await GOP members of Congress who dare to step out of line. The 37-year-old Gaetz has been a consistent source of Trumpian talking points during the impeachment efforts against the president, and on Monday, a military veteran called him out in person for being more loyal to Trump than to the U.S. Constitution.
House Republicans are stonewalling impeachment by forcing sham votes
House Republicans know that there are far more votes than they had hoped to pass Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump but that is not stopping them from taking a stand to stonewall the reason Wednesday's session was gaveled in at 9 AM.
On Tuesday the Rules Committee agreed to six hours of debate, but Republicans began the day today by forcing sham votes they know have no chance of passing. Their goal is apparent: delay the impeachment vote into the dark of night – perhaps midnight – so they can further condemn what the majority of Americans believe is the correct course of action.
Breaking Banner
New York charges against Paul Manafort tossed by state judge
State charges were thrown out against Paul Manafort, making a presidential pardon less complicated.
A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed an indictment against Manafort on mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, which was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, reported the New York Times.
Justice Maxwell Wiley tossed the indictment, ruling the charges had violated the legal principle of double jeopardy after Manafort's conviction on similar charges in Virginia.