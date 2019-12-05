Quantcast
Matt Gaetz forgot which network he was on: Surprised CNN anchor said ‘I’ve never been called Sean Hannity’

Published

23 mins ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz seemed to confuse cable news networks during a Thursday appearance

Gaetz was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who aggressively challenged Gaetz on the facts as the Florida Republican attempted to defend President Donald Trump.

Despite the fact Cuomo’s interview was nothing like the puff segments Gaetz is used to on Fox, the congressman seemed confused by the end.

“Congressman, you are always welcome, wherever I am, at nine or eleven, whenever,” Cuomo said.

“Thanks Sean,” Gaetz replied.

“Did you just call me Sean?” Cuomo asked. “Did you just call me Sean?”

“That’s high praise,” Cuomo said with a smile.

“I’ve never been called Sean Hannity before,” he added.

Watch:

California lawmaker who chaired Republican Assembly caucus leaving GOP — to become an independent: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported that California Assemblyman Chad Mayes, the former Assembly Minority Leader, is leaving the Republican Party and registering as No Party Preference.

"Instead of focusing on solutions for the big problems that we've got, we focused on winning elections," said Mayes in his announcement. "For me, I'm at the point in my life where I'm done with gamesmanship."

Mayes, a controversial figure who was implicated in an affair with a fellow public official, represents Yucca Valley. He is the second Republican Assemblyman this year to leave the party, after Brian Maienschein of San Diego, who Maienschein of San Diego.

‘Quantum physics generator’ incident in Ohio results in evacuation — hazmat found no radiation

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio evacuated dozens of homes after a man called 911 to report being burned by a

"Firefighters say nothing threatening was found in a northwest Columbus garage," WCMH-TV reported. "According to firefighters, a man called and reported that he received ‘RF burns’ while building some sort of ‘quantum physics generator’ in a garage. The man used words like ‘particle accelerator,’ ‘alpha rays,’ and ‘radiation’ while describing how he was burned."

