Matt Gaetz forgot which network he was on: Surprised CNN anchor said ‘I’ve never been called Sean Hannity’

Rep. Matt Gaetz seemed to confuse cable news networks during a Thursday appearance

Gaetz was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who aggressively challenged Gaetz on the facts as the Florida Republican attempted to defend President Donald Trump.

Despite the fact Cuomo’s interview was nothing like the puff segments Gaetz is used to on Fox, the congressman seemed confused by the end.

“Congressman, you are always welcome, wherever I am, at nine or eleven, whenever,” Cuomo said.

“Thanks Sean,” Gaetz replied.

“Did you just call me Sean?” Cuomo asked. “Did you just call me Sean?”

“That’s high praise,” Cuomo said with a smile.

“I’ve never been called Sean Hannity before,” he added.

Watch: