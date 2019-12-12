Matt Gaetz insists he wasn’t paying ‘much attention’ as he got burned during hearing – but video shows otherwise

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) lied when he was speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju that he wasn’t paying much attention when Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) explained that members with DUIs probably shouldn’t be attacking someone for drug usage.

“I didn’t pay much attention to it …I’m focused on the president .. I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago,” Gaetz told Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just asked Matt Gaetz about Johnson comments. “I didn’t pay much attention to it …I’m focused on the president .. I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago,” Gaetz told me https://t.co/cTHenFIsl5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 12, 2019

It wasn’t factually accurate as videos show Gaetz paying quite a bit of attention and seemingly upset.

You can see the exchange in the video below: