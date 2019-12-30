McConnell and Graham blasted for ‘disgraceful abdication’ of obligation to conduct impartial impeachment trial
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) laid into Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for openly admitting they will not conduct an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump impartially.
“The way the Constitution is set up in Article I, for impeachment purposes, the House acts like a grand jury and prosecutor. It brings the charges,” said Raskin. “Two charges have been brought forward, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in our investigation. Now, it goes to the Senate, and they must conduct a real trial. Senator McConnell said he had seen enough and was coordinating with the White House, and Lindsey Graham said he didn’t need to see facts at all. That’s a disgraceful abdication of their duty.”
“And they have to have the others solemnly swear in the matter of impeachment of Donald Trump they will render impartial justice under the Constitution and the laws,” added Raskin. “It’s not impartial justice if you say you already made up your mind and don’t need to see facts and evidence. And that is true not just for Republicans but Democrats, too. Democrats should be open with the possibility they come forward with exculpatory evidence. We haven’t seen any, but maybe there is an alibi we haven’t seen yet.”
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis announces he has stage IV pancreatic cancer
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He's proclaimed that he intends to fight it as he's battled so many things in his life, but the prognosis isn't good, reported CNN.
"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement.
"This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed," he said.
WATCH: CNN analyst breathes ‘sigh of relief’ after there are ‘only two’ victims in latest church shooting
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said on Sunday that she regretted having breathed a "sigh of relief" because there were reportedly "only two" people killed in the latest Texas church shooting.
Kayyem spoke to CNN about the use of armed security guards in churches after a gunman opened fire inside the the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.
"A lot of these churches have armed guards," Kayyem said. "We're at this stage where, you know, I sort of do this sigh of relief that, oh, it's only two -- you know, two people who are critically injured or dead -- that's not a good place to be as a nation."
Trump quizzing Mar-a-Lago resort members for impeachment trial advice: report
On Saturday, CNN correspondent Sarah Westwood reported that President Donald Trump is asking members of his exclusive Mar-a-Lago country club how he should go about protecting himself from impeachment.
"President Trump is increasingly agitated about this state of limbo surrounding the Senate trial," said Westwood. "He is in something of a routine, firing off daily messages aimed at [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi as he sits with a rotating group of aides at Mar-a-Lago. Sources tell CNN he has been quizzing his advisors and his friends at his resort about what the White House strategy for the Senate trial should be."