McConnell and Graham blasted for ‘disgraceful abdication’ of obligation to conduct impartial impeachment trial

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) laid into Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for openly admitting they will not conduct an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump impartially.

“The way the Constitution is set up in Article I, for impeachment purposes, the House acts like a grand jury and prosecutor. It brings the charges,” said Raskin. “Two charges have been brought forward, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in our investigation. Now, it goes to the Senate, and they must conduct a real trial. Senator McConnell said he had seen enough and was coordinating with the White House, and Lindsey Graham said he didn’t need to see facts at all. That’s a disgraceful abdication of their duty.”

“And they have to have the others solemnly swear in the matter of impeachment of Donald Trump they will render impartial justice under the Constitution and the laws,” added Raskin. “It’s not impartial justice if you say you already made up your mind and don’t need to see facts and evidence. And that is true not just for Republicans but Democrats, too. Democrats should be open with the possibility they come forward with exculpatory evidence. We haven’t seen any, but maybe there is an alibi we haven’t seen yet.”

