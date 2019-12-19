McConnell whines House inquiry was ‘rushed and rigged’ after admitting he plans to rush and rig Trump’s Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained in a floor speech Thursday that the House “rushed and rigged” the impeachment hearings. But he then admitted that he would basically do the same thing if it came to the Senate.
McConnell began by trashing the Democrats for the rushed hearings, which the Democrats have said is because President Donald Trump’s crimes were that egregious and that “obvious.” The 2020 election has already begun and Democrats have said that it is important to work swiftly because the president is already working to hurt the election.
Republicans argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation took too long, but now they’re saying that the Ukraine scandal investigation was too short. McConnell didn’t outline how long exactly an investigation should take in his extensive speech to the nation.
But when speaking before the Senate, McConnell said that he intended to also rush the Senate trial of Trump to get it over with. McConnell has said that he doesn’t want to call any witnesses and hold a vote without having an actual trial. Trump, by contrast, he has said wants witnesses and a trial.
Ironically, McConnell warned that if Democrats impeach Trump “for no good reason” then it could open up the possibility that Republicans could do the same to a Democratic president. The vote to impeach former President Bill Clinton for lying about his extra-marital affair took place 21 years ago this month.
The Senate leader also lambasted Democrats’ process, saying that “precedent” matters. Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne pointed out that McConnell tends to believe in “precedent” only when it’s convenient for him.
Ugh. Lectured by McConnell that “history matters; precedent matters.” Hypocrisy alert: Merrick Garland /obstruction of Obama’s 8 years. Make no mistake, McConnell will do whatever he decides is in his best interest, not the country’s. The Senate’s rules, due process be damned.
— Cynthia Alksne (@CynthiaAlksne) December 19, 2019
McConnell bragged on Tuesday that he is not an impartial juror and stands firmly behind the president.
You can watch the video of McConnell below:
McConnell whines House inquiry was ‘rushed and rigged’ after admitting he plans to rush and rig Trump’s Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained in a floor speech Thursday that the House "rushed and rigged" the impeachment hearings. But he then admitted that he would basically do the same thing if it came to the Senate.
McConnell began by trashing the Democrats for the rushed hearings, which the Democrats have said is because President Donald Trump's crimes were that egregious and that "obvious." The 2020 election has already begun and Democrats have said that it is important to work swiftly because the president is already working to hurt the election.
Republicans argued that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation took too long, but now they're saying that the Ukraine scandal investigation was too short. McConnell didn't outline how long exactly an investigation should take in his extensive speech to the nation.
Breaking Banner
‘Mitch’s got nothing’: McConnell pummeled for defending Trump from House impeachment
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, and he was widely criticized for his biased defense.
The Kentucky Republican complained the impeachment inquiry was too short, and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation too long, and accused House Democrats of impeaching on the basis of historically weak evidence -- although he's not willing to hear any more testimony in the Senate trial.
McConnell's remarks were met with swift rebuke.
Mitch’s got nothing.
GOP lawmaker shredded for meek rebuke of Trump’s attacks on Dingell: ‘You could have voted for impeachment’
Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) called on President Donald Trump to apologize on Thursday for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
Writing on Twitter, Mitchell talked about his relationship with the Dingell family and said they deserved better than having to listen to the president insinuate that the late Michigan congressman is suffering in hell.
"John Dingell was a well-respected man and I consider Debbie a close colleague and friend," Mitchell wrote. "To use his name in such a dishonorable manner at last night’s rally is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the President of the United States. An apology is due, Mr. President."