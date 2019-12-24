Melania answered NORAD Santa calls by herself — after Trump’s blunder last Christmas

Melania Trump answered calls to the NORAD Santa tracking hotline by herself this year, according to reports.

“In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement,” NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported.

Kate Bennett, who covers the East Wing for CNN, thought it might be related to Trump’s flub last Christmas.

“Never forget last year when Trump said to one child he called, ‘Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7 it’s marginal, right?'” Bennett reminded.

Trump did not make these Santa calls to kids this year. Instead, he went to the golf course and left Melania to do it. https://t.co/UU4UmVCBik — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 24, 2019

In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement. (Related to last year’s minor incident? https://t.co/VtgJO1qx3Q) pic.twitter.com/zJYO3fNF5J — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) December 24, 2019

. @FLOTUS made her @NoradSanta tracking calls to kids, per @PressSec. Melania Trump made the calls by herself this year. (*Never forget last year when @realDonaldTrump said to one child he called, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7 it's marginal, right?" *) pic.twitter.com/8MJVaxduqe — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 24, 2019