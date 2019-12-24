Quantcast
Melania answered NORAD Santa calls by herself — after Trump’s blunder last Christmas

Published

39 mins ago

on

Melania Trump Santa Hat

Melania Trump answered calls to the NORAD Santa tracking hotline by herself this year, according to reports.

“In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement,” NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported.

Kate Bennett, who covers the East Wing for CNN, thought it might be related to Trump’s flub last Christmas.

“Never forget last year when Trump said to one child he called, ‘Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7 it’s marginal, right?'” Bennett reminded.

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump attends Christmas service at West Palm Beach church

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a church service after a day at one of his golf courses.

Pastor Jimmy Scroggins welcomed the president and Melania Trump to the Family Church-Downtown in West Palm Beach.

“Merry Christmas everybody,” Trump shouted at the press pool.

The Trumps are seated in the third row.

Watch:

