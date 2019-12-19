Melania Trump facing calls to condemn her husband after he invokes Barron’s name during rally tirade

During a Wednesday rally in Michigan, President Trump invoked the name of his 13-year-old son Barron while going on a diatribe against Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

“I could have Barron Trump go into Central Park and he’d get a crowd,” Trump said. “He’d get a bigger crowd,” than Warren.

Trump’s comments come after a wave of backlash recently erupted from Trump-supporters over an impeachment hearing witness invoking the name of Barron Trump during her testimony.

During her testimony, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan said, “contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The apparently hypocrisy was lost on the folks of Twitter:

Barron/Baron? um, heyyy, @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP why are you not screaming at @realDonaldTrump to #BeBest & stop using his brat in his political campaign? https://t.co/rutUX4Txyq — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 “𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐁” (⧖) (@GrrlScientist) December 19, 2019

A professional testifying before the House used Barron Trump’s name in a joke unrelated to Barron Trump & the media pretended to take the outrage seriously for weeks. Trump just taunted a grieving widow that her dead husband went to hell & nobody will give a shit. — David Roberts (@drvox) December 19, 2019

Hey Melania

Trump said Barron could get a bigger crowd in NY than Elizabeth Warren So is he allow to use Barron as a political tool? #BeBest — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) December 19, 2019

TRUMP hate rallying in Michigan tonight invoked his son BARRON as a political tool. Used him as a put down of Warren’s crowd sizes, bragging that BARRON could pull in as big a crowd as she did in Central Park. Waiting on @FLOTUS put down tweet. Surely she’ll scold Donald,right? — Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) December 19, 2019

President Trump has said for weeks, how they have hurt his family. He said he can take it, but its not right they pick on them!

(Look how they treat Melania, even Barron) So he makes a jab at Dingell.

Suck it up! Hurts doesn’t it!??? Golden Rule, people!@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BkBYwm3kQk — Angel Heart (@AngelHe33778004) December 19, 2019

Trump invokes his son, saying that Elizabeth Warren had a big crowd in New York but Barron Trump could go into Central Park and get the same or “a bigger crowd” though he’s 13. (Melania Trump scolded a professor for briefly mentioning Barron in impeachment testimony.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Trump is a terrible human being. Where’s GOP, FOX, Melania, Ivanka, evangelical conservatives or “Christians” condemning Trump’s vile smear of John Dingell & mocking Debbie Dingell? Silence. Yet GOP, FOX, evangelicals went nuts when Barron’s name was mentioned in testimony. https://t.co/s9vUCHjaeV — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) December 19, 2019

Trump at MI rally brings up son Barron & Warren crowd size “If crazy Pocahontas goes to the middle of Central Park…I could have Barron Trump go into Central park and he would get a crowd just as big. He is 13. He could get a bigger crowd.” Remember last week’s controversy?👇 https://t.co/WFyAOb7Tvm — Karen Travers (@karentravers) December 19, 2019

Donald and Melania have a strict rule: DON'T BRING THEIR SON BARRON INTO POLITICS Unless Donald needs to use him as the punchline for a racist joke. Then it's cool. pic.twitter.com/uVnbSYWxJl — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 19, 2019