Melania Trump facing calls to condemn her husband after he invokes Barron’s name during rally tirade

Published

3 mins ago

on

During a Wednesday rally in Michigan, President Trump invoked the name of his 13-year-old son Barron while going on a diatribe against Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

“I could have Barron Trump go into Central Park and he’d get a crowd,” Trump said. “He’d get a bigger crowd,” than Warren.

Trump’s comments come after a wave of backlash recently erupted from Trump-supporters over an impeachment hearing witness invoking the name of Barron Trump during her testimony.

During her testimony, Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan said, “contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

The apparently hypocrisy was lost on the folks of Twitter:

