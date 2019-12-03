Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket was a ‘facetious jab’ at Ivanka: tell-all book
After raising eyebrows with her army-green jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back in 2018, First Lady Melania Trump said it was meant as a jab at the “left wing media who are always criticizing me.” But according to CNN correspondent Kate Bennett’s new book, the message was meant for President Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka.
“I believed, and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points,” Bennett wrote in a new biography of the first lady, according to Business Insider.
The book, Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, will be released on Tuesday.
Commentary
Will Republicans be able to wipe Trump’s crimes from the history books?
Having been boxed in by the overwhelming evidence of Donald Trump's guilt — on the Ukraine extortion campaign, on collusion with a Russian conspiracy to influence the 2016 election and on subsequent efforts to cover it up — Republicans have given up trying to carve out rational-sounding defenses for his criminal behavior. Instead, they've moved into the territory of simply denying reality, with little seeming interest in trying to make their lies sound plausible at all.
‘People are underestimating the force of angry kids’: Greta Thunberg returns to Europe for climate summit
At COP 25, Thunberg said, "we will continue the fight there to make sure that within those walls the voices of the people are being heard."
After three weeks of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Spain, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived Tuesday in neighboring Portugal, where she was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.
‘Art of the Deal’ Trump should make the ultimate deal to prevent impeachment: report
According to Vanity Fair columnist William D. Cohan, President Trump should resign from the presidency now because "impeachment is forever."
In a piece published this Tuesday, Cohan argues that Trump "abdicating" the White House "still makes a lot of completely objective sense."
"He will most certainly be impeached by the House whenever that vote comes. ... The fact that the Republicans in the Senate will allow him to get away with his impeachable offenses is not a good reason for why he should continue to stick around the Oval Office," Cohan writes. "Impeachment is forever. It’s for the history books. He can’t erase it from his tombstone, regardless of whether the Senate lets him slide on the removal from office part of the equation. It’s a permanent status humiliation—his own particular, inescapable circle of hell. He’ll be a world-historic loser."