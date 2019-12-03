Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket was a ‘facetious jab’ at Ivanka: tell-all book

After raising eyebrows with her army-green jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back in 2018, First Lady Melania Trump said it was meant as a jab at the “left wing media who are always criticizing me.” But according to CNN correspondent Kate Bennett’s new book, the message was meant for President Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka.

“I believed, and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points,” Bennett wrote in a new biography of the first lady, according to Business Insider.

The book, Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, will be released on Tuesday.