‘Merry Impeachment’: GOP Leader ridiculed for suggesting that the impeachment vote is ‘hours before Christmas’
In the run-up to the House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took the floor to complain that the impeachment vote was being held “just hours before Christmas” — a debatable claim, as Christmas is a week from today.
The internet promptly deluged McCarthy in mockery for his creative license with the calendar. Some people pointed out that President Bill Clinton was in fact impeached a day closer to Christmas than Trump:
McCarthy said they are doing this “just hours before Christmas” which…I guess?
A classic “Rent” song
Tonight, millions of American children will go to bed crying because Democrats denied them their Christmas presents https://t.co/qkhmmSK5dv
I for one am excited for my seven swans a-swimming tonight
Don't tell me the guys speaking for "the party formerly known as Republican" still are confusing Impeachmas with Christmas. Has Impeachmas become commercialized suddenly? I guess so, if those guys are raising money from it.
Bill Clinton was impeached on December 19, 1998
Republicans' concern-trolling and pearl-clutching has reached hitherto unseen proportions, in lockstep with their capability for sheer hypocrisy
Just days before the 4th of July. The nerve!
Just hours before we have to address the Y3K bug!
Merry Impeachment
