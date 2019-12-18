‘Merry Impeachment’: GOP Leader ridiculed for suggesting that the impeachment vote is ‘hours before Christmas’

In the run-up to the House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took the floor to complain that the impeachment vote was being held “just hours before Christmas” — a debatable claim, as Christmas is a week from today.

The internet promptly deluged McCarthy in mockery for his creative license with the calendar. Some people pointed out that President Bill Clinton was in fact impeached a day closer to Christmas than Trump:

McCarthy said they are doing this “just hours before Christmas” which…I guess? — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) December 19, 2019

A classic “Rent” song — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) December 19, 2019

Tonight, millions of American children will go to bed crying because Democrats denied them their Christmas presents https://t.co/qkhmmSK5dv — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 19, 2019

I for one am excited for my seven swans a-swimming tonight — Daniel Chait (@dhchait) December 19, 2019

Don't tell me the guys speaking for "the party formerly known as Republican" still are confusing Impeachmas with Christmas. Has Impeachmas become commercialized suddenly? I guess so, if those guys are raising money from it. — Roger Wilner (@JTMLX) December 19, 2019

Bill Clinton was impeached on December 19, 1998 — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) December 19, 2019

Republicans' concern-trolling and pearl-clutching has reached hitherto unseen proportions, in lockstep with their capability for sheer hypocrisy — Ho Ho Ho Pro Quo (@ampersine) December 19, 2019

Just days before the 4th of July. The nerve! — AW Stiles (@aw_stiles) December 19, 2019

Just hours before we have to address the Y3K bug! — We Have Always Been At War With Oceania (@lucasoconnor) December 19, 2019

Merry Impeachment — Truth_2019 (plz help me get 500 followers) (@TruthHurts_2019) December 19, 2019