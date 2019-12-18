Quantcast
‘Merry Impeachment’: GOP Leader ridiculed for suggesting that the impeachment vote is ‘hours before Christmas’

Published

1 min ago

on

In the run-up to the House impeachment vote against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took the floor to complain that the impeachment vote was being held “just hours before Christmas” — a debatable claim, as Christmas is a week from today.

The internet promptly deluged McCarthy in mockery for his creative license with the calendar. Some people pointed out that President Bill Clinton was in fact impeached a day closer to Christmas than Trump:

House votes to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday evening, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on one count of abuse of power and one count of obstruction of Congress.

The vote was cast largely along party lines, with nearly all Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against. One unnamed Republican reportedly accidentally voted in favor of impeachment, but this was corrected promptly.

Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a conservative elected in the Tea Party wave who recently abandoned the Republican Party, also voted in favor. Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) voted against impeachment, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted Present, and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) only voted in favor of the first article.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

#GymJordanIsAnIdiot trends as GOP congressman babbles furiously against impeachment

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

As the final debate wound down before the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took the floor to deliver a loud, rambling rant against the impeachment efforts, ticking off several accomplishments of the Trump administration he claimed are the real reason Democrats want to impeach him, lying about the basic evidence laid out by the committees, and generally delivering the style of bluster for which he is infamous.

As he did so, commenters on social media began circulating the hashtag #GymJordanIsAnIdiot (the nickname "Gym Jordan" being a reference to accusations he failed to report sexual abuse of student athletes while working as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University).

Continue Reading
 
 