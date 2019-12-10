Mexican Trump fanatic gets nearly four years in jail for fraudulently voting in 5 US elections

A Trump supporter who also happens to be a Mexican citizen has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after he was convicted of voting illegally in five different federal elections.
The Sacramento Bee reports that Trump supporter Gustavo Araujo Lerma received a sentence of three years and nine months after he was convicted of passport fraud, illegal voting and aggravated identity theft.
A jury this past summer found that Lerma had stolen the identity of Hiram Enrique Velez, a deceased American citizen whose name Lerma has used to vote in American elections since 1992.
“For the past 20 years, prosecutors say, Lerma voted illegally in federal elections and was an avid Trump supporter who sent money to the Republican Party and was rewarded for his fealty with letters of thanks from the president, former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus and current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel,” the Sacramento Bee reports.
During his testimony, Lerma argued that he didn’t commit voter fraud because he sincerely believed that he “could have” been born in the United States, despite the fact that he was born in Mexico in 1955.
U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, who delivered the sentence on Tuesday, also offered a scathing critique of Lerma’s character to the court.
“He still hasn’t admitted anything,” Mendez said. “I don’t expect him to admit anything here this morning. That’s just not him. This is a man with absolutely no remorse.”
