Mexican Trump fanatic gets nearly four years in jail for fraudulently voting in 5 US elections

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Trump supporter who also happens to be a Mexican citizen has been sentenced to nearly four years in jail after he was convicted of voting illegally in five different federal elections.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Trump supporter Gustavo Araujo Lerma received a sentence of three years and nine months after he was convicted of passport fraud, illegal voting and aggravated identity theft.

A jury this past summer found that Lerma had stolen the identity of Hiram Enrique Velez, a deceased American citizen whose name Lerma has used to vote in American elections since 1992.

“For the past 20 years, prosecutors say, Lerma voted illegally in federal elections and was an avid Trump supporter who sent money to the Republican Party and was rewarded for his fealty with letters of thanks from the president, former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus and current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel,” the Sacramento Bee reports.

During his testimony, Lerma argued that he didn’t commit voter fraud because he sincerely believed that he “could have” been born in the United States, despite the fact that he was born in Mexico in 1955.

U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, who delivered the sentence on Tuesday, also offered a scathing critique of Lerma’s character to the court.

“He still hasn’t admitted anything,” Mendez said. “I don’t expect him to admit anything here this morning. That’s just not him. This is a man with absolutely no remorse.”

Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.

In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.

Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888

In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.

Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.

But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.

NRA supporter Donald Trump offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ for victims of Jersey City shooting

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his "thoughts and prayers" for the victims of the shooting in Jersy City, New Jersey.

"At least six people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday after two people opened fire around a convenience store, officials said, touching off a firefight involving dozens of law enforcement officers that made the residential area take on the feel of a war zone," The New York Times reports.

