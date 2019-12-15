Mike Huckabee slams ‘less than sincere’ liberals who pray for the country during impeachment
Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee on Sunday asserted that Democrats who say they pray for the country are “less than sincere.”
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Huckabee said that he doubted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) when she said that she prays for President Donald Trump.
“You know, I don’t want to be cynical about this but I just find it a little disingenuous on the part of some of these Democrats whose party took God out of their own convention,” Huckabee opined, “for them to now talk about how they’re praying about [impeachment] and this is all a matter of spirituality.”
“This is a sheer political move on their part,” he continued. “They don’t like Donald Trump. I think they hate him and they’re showing it.”
Huckabee added: “And for them to say that this is something that they engaged in after much prayer, I find that a little hard to believe and quite a stretch. But if it’s true then I’m glad their prayer life is finally getting back into sync.”
Huckabee, an ordained Baptist minister, sarcastically said that Democrats “may even be able to pray for the country and pray that it does better.”
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy then slammed Democrats for “taking God out” of the oath of office.
“Yeah, I just think it’s less than sincere,” Huckabee agreed, “for them to be talking about how much they’ve been praying about this. I’m not even sure why they included that language in their discussion.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
