Mike Pompeo blasted as a ‘coward and a disgrace’ who should resign as Secretary of State

America’s Secretary of State on Friday offered his review of a new movie streaming online.

Mike Pompeo blasted “The Report,” which is currently streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Pompeo declared the movie to be, “fiction.”

“To be clear: the bad guys are not our intelligence warriors. The bad guys are the terrorists,” he said. “To my former colleagues and all of the patriots at CIA who have kept us safe since 9/11: America supports you, defends you and has your back. So do I.”

Pompeo’s “so do I” claim was one of many problems that people found with his analysis.

Here’s some of what people said:

Your entire tenure is marked by throwing actual public servants under the bus for not helping Rudy do crimes. But a bunch of retired war criminals who made it impossible to prosecute Khalid Sheikh Mohammed you'll go to bat for. Got it. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 28, 2019

Never ONCE have you contradicted the Liar-in-Chief as he slanders and smears the hard work and reputation of the people who keep us safe. You are a sycophantic coward and a DISGRACE. You should resign. #ResignPompeo — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 28, 2019

Then testify — Elainehowell20 (@elainehowell202) December 27, 2019

Apparently today was movie review day at the Trump administration — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 27, 2019

Or Bill Taylor? — SVTaylor Biden2020🥁 (@sharonvt75) December 28, 2019

I watched the Secretary of the Navy resign. He, at least, had some integrity. — Roger Errington (@rerrington1) December 27, 2019

What bullshit. No one believes you support any of your subordinates unless they can move your career. We all knew your type at West Point. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 28, 2019

You couldn't even stand up for your staff when those Patriots spoke out for America. Who's team are you on? — John Madincea (@jmadincea) December 27, 2019

Resign. — Steven James (@CaliWineCountry) December 27, 2019

TESTIFY in the Senate Impeachment hearings — The Observer (@TheObserver1010) December 27, 2019

Guardians of the Year pic.twitter.com/ILusxY3bXs — Tin Tin (@TinTinResists) December 27, 2019

Hey now, let’s remember he is also making a career of not defending the intelligence community against bad faith attacks from Trump. — David Harris (@Hero_Complex) December 28, 2019

Trust me – I, my @CIA-tortured client @BaluchiGitmo, and the 9/11 case that hasn't gotten to trial 18 years later because of the torture, all wish it was fiction. Happy to suggest reading materials. https://t.co/zrX8XPMRSK — Alka Pradhan 🇺🇸 (@PradhanAlka) December 28, 2019

Perhaps America will one day come to grips with just how utterly brutally dark and unnecessary that history is. Children should learn it in schools because it is *exactly* the language of "good guys" and "bad guys" and "intel warriors" that led America down into that abyss. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) December 28, 2019

This man has said nothing about one after another State Department employee accused of being "bad guys" by his boss. https://t.co/JEmMtNXWAa — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 28, 2019

Hollow words given how Trump has mocked and undermined intelligence officers from day one, said they "should go back to school," threatened whistleblowers, given clearances to security risks, and sided with Putin on election interference finding. He even sent out this tweet https://t.co/rIhNdVUbDO pic.twitter.com/hxe8HH8t5E — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) December 27, 2019

Still waiting on Pompeo to have the back of the “intelligence warrior” whistleblower, whom Trump continues to attack (and tried to out just yesterday on Twitter) https://t.co/i8Prkb2Hn1 — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) December 28, 2019