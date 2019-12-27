Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pompeo blasted as a ‘coward and a disgrace’ who should resign as Secretary of State

Published

1 min ago

on

America’s Secretary of State on Friday offered his review of a new movie streaming online.

Mike Pompeo blasted “The Report,” which is currently streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Pompeo declared the movie to be, “fiction.”

“To be clear: the bad guys are not our intelligence warriors. The bad guys are the terrorists,” he said. “To my former colleagues and all of the patriots at CIA who have kept us safe since 9/11: America supports you, defends you and has your back. So do I.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo’s “so do I” claim was one of many problems that people found with his analysis.

Here’s some of what people said:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani lashes out at ‘corrupt’ politicians with a ‘craven desire’ for cash

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at corrupt politicians selling their public offices on Saturday.

While his client, President Donald Trump, is being impeached for using his public office for private gain and is caught up in dozens of scandals over financially profiting off of his office, Giuliani argued the real problem is Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"If Pelosi believes [Trump] must be removed why delay?" Giuliani asked.

The president's supporters have been frustrated by Pelosi's efforts to seek a fair Senate trial prior to transmitting the articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Joe Biden confirms he will not comply if subpoenaed by the Senate during Trump’s impeachment trial: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the editorial board of the Des Moines Register that he does not plan to comply if subpoenaed by the United States Senate.

"Leaders in the Democratically controlled House and Republican leadership in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate are trying to come to terms for an impeachment trial. Biden said in early December he wouldn’t comply with a subpoena by the Senate, and confirmed that statement Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register’s editorial board. He has not been subpoenaed, but Trump's allies have floated the idea," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Don Imus was a racist and a misogynist’: Shock jock blasted after his death

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Controversial radio personality Don Imus passed away on Friday, his family said in a statement.

The HuffPost ran the headline, "Don Imus, Racist Radio Show Host, Dead At 79."

The tone was even harsher on Twitter, here's some of what people were saying:

Yes, Don Imus may have been a racist, he may have been a misogynist, he may have been fired for gross racial slurs, but he's also dead.

Continue Reading
 
 