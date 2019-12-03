Mike Pompeo reaches out to Charles Koch and Sheldon Adelson for possible Senate run: report

In an effort to “gauge interest” in a potential run for an open Senate seat in Kansas for 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly reached out to GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Pompeo has also reached out to Charles Koch and other donors affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), McClatchy reports.

The level of donor support sought by Pompeo “far exceeds what would be necessary to secure a Senate seat in deep red Kansas,” according to McClatchy. Pompeo is expected to win easily should he enter the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, whose seat Pompeo is potentially vying for, between $10 million and $12 million would be needed to be raised to run a successful campaign.

Read the full McClatchy report here.