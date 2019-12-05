Quantcast
Connect with us

Mississippi Republican who lost to Democrat by 14 votes files request for state House to void the election and declare her the winner

Published

8 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Mississippi Today reported that state Rep. Ashley Henley, who lost her bid for re-election to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCray by just 14 votes in November, has filed a request for the GOP-controlled state legislature to overturn the results of the election and seat Henley for another term.

Henley cites what she claims are several irregularities in voter signature collection, and “missing” ballots. “There were irregularities that happened, absolutely, documented, very much so that bring into question the legitimacy of the election results,” said Henley said. “That is without question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson-McCray has dismissed Henley’s challenge as nonsense. “Elections are elections. It’s not a guaranteed position. Anybody could come along and beat you. I just beat you fair and square. Hard work just beat you this time. She has the right to go through the technicalities, but I think if people read this notice she’s putting out, it looks like she’s arguing that her own party didn’t manage the election right. The election was run by Republicans. The DeSoto County election commissioners are Republicans. The Secretary of State is a Republican.”

If Henley’s request is granted, it would not be the first time. Four years ago, Democratic incumbent Bo Eaton and GOP challenger Mark Tullos tied for a state House seat, after which Eaton drew the tiebreaking straw and won re-election. But the state House ultimately overturned this result based on the fact that Eaton was pushed over the top by provisional ballots — even though these ballots were lawfully cast — and seated Tullos instead, giving Republicans a supermajority.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mississippi Republican who lost to Democrat by 14 votes files request for state House to void the election and declare her the winner

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, Mississippi Today reported that state Rep. Ashley Henley, who lost her bid for re-election to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCray by just 14 votes in November, has filed a request for the GOP-controlled state legislature to overturn the results of the election and seat Henley for another term.

Henley cites what she claims are several irregularities in voter signature collection, and "missing" ballots. "There were irregularities that happened, absolutely, documented, very much so that bring into question the legitimacy of the election results," said Henley said. "That is without question."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s campaign manager mocked for proudly sharing poll that suggests Dems will keep the House in 2020

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale posted a poll that was meant to warn Democrats off of their impeachment efforts, by showing how it was hurting their prospects in a competitive House race.

Specifically, the "confidential" poll showed freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (R-OK) down seven points against a generic Republican, and impeachment opposed 52 percent to 45 percent:

Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss.

Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Two House Democrats push a clever plan that calls Republicans’ bluff on their Biden attacks

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of California and Max Rose of New York introduced a clever plan this week that will expose whether Republicans’ criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Ukraine scandal reflect good faith — or if, as many assume, they are just a shameful distraction and a bluff.

The lawmakers announced a bill on Wednesday called the Transparency in Executive Branch Officials’ Finances Act. It has two key components:

First, it would require all politically appointed executive branch officials, as well as the president and the vice president, to “disclose any positions they or any members of their extended families hold with foreign-owned businesses, any intellectual property they own that is protected or enforced by a foreign country, and whether any members of their families have stakes in companies that engage in significant foreign business dealings.”Second, it will “require the President and Vice President to disclose their tax returns for the previous five taxable years and prohibit political appointees from accepting payments from foreign entities.”

What’s clever about the proposal is that it latches on to two important issues, creating a wedge for Republicans. As part of the GOP’s defense of President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, Republicans have argued that the president’s patently corrupt efforts to get a foreign country to investigate Biden, a political rival, were legitimate because the former vice president’s son created a conflict of interest by taking part in business in Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 
 