Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
“The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?” asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
“Well, first of all, he’s totally lying about the process,” said Yarmuth. “He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate.”
“I think Mitch McConnell’s in a real bind here, regardless of what President Trump says,” continued Yarmuth. “I think Mitch is going to face severe criticism, and as the polling has shown, not just from Democrats, if he makes short shrift of this whole proceeding. And yet if he calls witnesses, then the president’s case is going to be severely damaged. I think he really makes the calculation right now that at least he’s safer to have, basically, a non-trial trial, than to call witnesses who would undermine the president’s arguments.”
CNN
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
CNN
Ex-Bolton aide blasts his boss’ latest excuse for not testifying before Congress
On CNN Tuesday, Mark Groombridge, a former senior aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, laid into his boss for refusing to appear before Congress to testify about the Ukraine scheme.
"What about his argument, I think, his lawyer's argument, that he wants the court to compel him?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is that legitimate?"
"It's smoke and mirrors," said Groombridge. "Dr. Fiona Hill courageously testified, and I didn't see any erosion of separation of powers or executive privilege issues. In fact, one could make a strong counterargument that she helped reinforce or bolster the operation of powers by affording Congress the opportunity to exercise its legitimate oversight responsibility."
CNN
CNN panel mocks ‘train wreck’ Giuliani for digging into ‘manure’ searching for dirt on Joe Biden
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's booze-fueled interview with New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi is still making waves -- and a CNN panel on Tuesday roasted him for continuing to publicly humiliate himself.
In particular, CNN's Dana Bash was mystified by Giuliani's explanation for why he was working with now-indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in which the former New York mayor figured they would be fine partners because they had never been convicted of crimes.