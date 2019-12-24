Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker

On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.

“The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?” asked anchor Kate Bolduan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, first of all, he’s totally lying about the process,” said Yarmuth. “He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate.”

“I think Mitch McConnell’s in a real bind here, regardless of what President Trump says,” continued Yarmuth. “I think Mitch is going to face severe criticism, and as the polling has shown, not just from Democrats, if he makes short shrift of this whole proceeding. And yet if he calls witnesses, then the president’s case is going to be severely damaged. I think he really makes the calculation right now that at least he’s safer to have, basically, a non-trial trial, than to call witnesses who would undermine the president’s arguments.”