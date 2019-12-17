‘Mitch McConnell should recuse himself’: Democrat says GOP leader is unfit to serve as impeachment juror

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shown he will not be an impartial impeachment juror and needs to recuse himself, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) charged on Tuesday.

“Majority Leader McConnell said today that he’s not an impartial juror in the Senate impeachment trial. What was your reaction to that?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked.

“I think we’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” Speier replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My understanding is that each the senators is going to have to take an oath that they will independently evaluate the evidence for impeachment and for conviction. It sounds like there’s no interest in doing that whatsoever,” she noted.

“I would think Mitch McConnell should recuse himself,” she concluded.

“We’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” Rep. Jackie Speier says in response to House Majority Leader McConnell stating that he is not an impartial juror. “I would think Mitch McConnell should recuse himself.” https://t.co/oFYNesBjH8 pic.twitter.com/XSENN6X1Kb — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2019