Mitch McConnell’s effort to sabotage Trump impeachment could hit this brick wall
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his GOP allies have signaled that they might pass a highly partisan set of rules designed to sabotage an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which might include everything from time limits on Democrats trying to submit evidence, to a parallel public investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden to make Trump’s Ukraine behavior look legitimate.
But on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” justice and security analyst Matthew Miller walked host Joy Reid through how difficult such a package of rules could be to pass — and how even a small defection of senators from his caucus could block it.
“How many shenanigans should we expect?” asked Reid. “The Majority Leader is claiming he’s going to do a rules-based discussion with Chuck Schumer but how many shenanigans should Democrats expect from him?”
“I think if Mitch McConnell has his way, you can expect him to behave like a House Republican,” said Miller. “I think the question really is whether he can get all — every member of his caucus or his conference to go along with him, because he can only do that if he has 51 senators who will vote to hold this kind of, you know, ridiculous trial where you might see Joe Biden called to testify or — so if he wants to produce that kind of trial, he can do it if his caucus hangs together.”
“I think it’s why Democrats in the Senate are going to have to take this argument to the American people, that there needs to be a fair trial in the Senate, there needs to be an appropriate trial, so there’s pressure on people like Susan Collins to make sure that’s true,” said Miller. “If Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — I don’t have a lot of faith in her, but let’s say Mitt Romney and three others vote against any kind of efforts by McConnell to limit the fairness of this trial, then he can’t do it.”
Watch below:
World leaders mocked Trump because they’re tired of his ‘center of attention’ act: MSNBC guest
During an MSNBC segment on President Donald Trump's abrupt departure from NATO talks in London after video was released of world leaders making fun of him, an MSNBC guest said those same leaders have become tired of his act.
Speaking with host David Gura, the LA Times Eli Stokols said international diplomats have realized there is no dealing with the president who is in his own world and just wants attention..
"Your colleague had a great line: 'This is a president who views norms like a teenager views curfews,'" Gura began.
"Well, he likes going to these things and blowing them up and being the center of attention," Stokols replied.
CNN
Trump slammed for lawless obstruction of Congress: ‘He’s taken a sledgehammer to the Constitution’
On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), who voted for the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, discussed the path forward for impeaching President Donald Trump.
"We know moderate Democrats are a bit frustrated with leadership over potentially expanding the scope of their consideration, maybe the Mueller report findings and drawing up these articles of impeachment," said anchor Victor Blackwell. "Do you think it's a mistake not to include anything beyond the Ukraine matter?"
"Yes," said Holtzman. "I think it would be a mistake, although, you know, I'm still at a distance, and the members of the committee really have to, who have been digging into this deeply have the best feel, but my sense is that the, what the president did is so egregious, not just with regard to Ukraine, but what part of what's bad about his activities in Ukraine, is that he's taken a sledgehammer to the Constitution by saying that Congress has no right to get information, and he's cut off his committee, his administration from, and ordered and directed them not to cooperate with the committee in any way."
CNN
Giuliani pummeled by ex-press secretary for ‘returning to the scene of the crime’ to create Ukraine chaos
On CNN Saturday, Rudy Giuliani's former mayoral press secretary Ken Frydman harshly criticized his former boss for his ongoing efforts in the Ukraine scheme.
"As you've watched the former mayor over the last several years, have you identified a point at which things shifted for the man who I guess still is for some known at America's Mayor?" asked anchor Victor Blackwell."
"Well, yeah. I think when he went into business with Donald Trump," said Frydman. "You saw a — a severe change in his personality. He had a zealous need to make money, to be relevant. To be part of the political process. And you know right now he's making, I think, ill-advised decisions, like returning to the scene of the crime, Ukraine, to make a propagandist documentary. Almost as if he's playing, he and the president, are playing, 'catch me if you can.' The president will not participate in the impeachment hearings, and Rudy is off in the Ukraine doubling down."