Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Moscow Mitch’ blunder means Donald Trump can never be vindicated: Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe

Published

1 hour ago

on

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for violating a legal principle that has existed for over 1,000 — and his move means that President Donald Trump can never be vindicated during impeachment.

Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law School for 50 years and argued 36 cases before the United States Supreme Court, has been advising Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats during the impeachment inquiry. He was interviewed on Friday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribe said, “what it looks like is that the majority leader is going to conduct this trial as though he’s a member of the defense team,” Tribe said. “You know, it’s an ancient principle, centuries-old — actually over a millennium old — that you can’t be a judge on your own case and effectively, to allow Donald Trump to call the shots, violates that principle.”

However, Tribe said the approach, “may backfire.”

“The reason it may backfire is that an exoneration — if that’s what emerges by a Senate that is essentially rigged and fixed so that it’s coordinated in this way with the defense really doesn’t clear the name of the accused so that the president will go down in history as having been essentially found guilty by the House in a proceeding where he had a chance to defend himself, but didn’t take advantage of it and then in a kind of rubber stamp sort of toss off, not really given a meaningful trial so that he will have been adjudicated fundamentally by the House of Representatives to have abused his office, abused his oath, and endangered the national security and then blockaded in the inquiry as though he were a dictator,” he charged.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Poor baby’: Internat mocks ‘whiny’ Trump meltdown complaining that impeachment ‘isn’t fair’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump couldn't escape ridicule Friday night after he cried on Twitter that it wasn't "fair" that he was being impeached.

The moment came after the president's Twitter account was slowly growing in the overwhelming amount of tweets and retweets over the impeachment.

https://twitter.com/pbump/status/1205340533092171778

It all came to a head when the Judiciary Committee passed the formal Articles of Impeachment out of the committee with a memo outlining the crimes committed and how they violate the president's oath of office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Betsy DeVos absolutely destroyed in Congressional hearing into her lawbreaking

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was blasted during a congressional hearing examining how she was held in contempt of court for violating a judge's court order.

DeVos was grilled in the House Education Committee by Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), who told the story of how the actions for DeVos is costing one of his constituents $40,000.

"After being ordered by a federal court to stop collecting debts from cheated Corinthian students, you ignored the order and kept stealing money from these students," Harder said. "You were even held in contempt of court because of it."

"You're not standing up for them, you're working for the schools that defrauded them," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump whines ‘it’s not fair I’m being impeached’

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was fine with a "longer" impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate because he wanted to call his own witnesses to appear, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resistance.

Yet, when he returned to Twitter Friday night, Trump lamented that it wasn't fair he was being impeached.

"It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1205648124989100033

Continue Reading
 
 