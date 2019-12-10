MSNBC catches Trump voter literally fighting back tears over impeachment: ‘He’s done such a great job’

One voter who spoke to MSNBC on Tuesday was near tears because she said that Democrats are treating President Donald Trump unfairly in impeachment proceedings.

After Democrats officially revealed articles of impeachment against Trump, MSNBC caught up with some of the president’s supporters, who had been waiting in line to see him speak in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening.

One man said that he did not trust the “so-called experts” on impeachment because “they are the ones that got us into trouble that the United States has been in for a while.”

“Nobody’s perfect,” another man donned in Trump gear said. “He hasn’t been without mistakes. But he certainly has done more things right than wrong. And he’s done a lot for this country with jobs and supporting the military and everything that he does. It’s just wonderful.”

Barbara Hitcho said that she was “breaking up here because I’m very upset today.”

“I’m glad I’m here,” Hitcho sniffled as she spoke to MSNBC. “I think it’s so hard because he’s done such a great job and this is the way that he’s being treated. It’s very upsetting to me.”

