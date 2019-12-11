MSNBC mutes Lindsey Graham for ‘hypocrisy’: He would be ‘screaming from rooftops’ if Dems were in bed with Russia
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s passionate defense of President Donald Trump was cut short for MSNBC viewers on Wednesday when the network cut off the senior Republican senator.
Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, had granted himself all the time he wanted to rail against an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections.
But both CNN and MSNBC quickly dropped the chairman to focus on breaking news in the impeachment of the president.
On MSNBC, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) was asked to “fact check” her one-time colleague.
McCaskill said that Graham was behaving as a “good lawyer” for the president.
“He is doing a good opening statement that is trying to take things out of context,” she explained. “I know Lindsey Graham pretty well or at least I thought I did. If in fact the FBI was investigating somebody, which they were, [Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort] before he came to work on the Trump campaign.”
“They were investigating him for getting a lot of money for Russian influence and then he went to work on a presidential campaign and then, lo and behold, the platform gets changed at the [Republican] convention to more fully love Russia,” she added.
“Can you imagine what Lindsey Graham would be doing if the FBI had not opened this investigation? McCaskill asked. “Lindsey Graham would be screaming from the rooftops. You’ve got a Russian guy who has taken millions of dollars from Russia, who’s going into the heart of a presidential campaign in the United States.”
“Of course you have to investigate,” she concluded. “This is such hypocrisy on the part of Lindsey Graham.”
Barr won’t let Trump supporters give up ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories: MSNBC anchor
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says the Justice Department inspector general's testimony doesn't matter, because the attorney general had already undercut his credibility.
Michael Horowitz, the department's inspector general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee about the findings in his report on the origins of the Russia probe, but Mitchell said Attorney General William Barr made that testimony unnecessary.
"At this stage, everybody is locked into their positions," Mitchell said. "You're never going to persuade the partisans who support the president's conspiracy theories. You see them at the rallies and out on the campaign trail."
Earlier this week, Michael Horowitz — inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) — delivered his 434-page report on the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election and possible Russian ties to Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign. And on Wednesday, Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing got underway shortly after 10 a.m. EST with a lengthy opening speech from Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, followed by a speech from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
Neither Graham nor Feinstein were critical of Horowitz’ report, but during their questioning of Horowitz, they spun the report in different ways — with Graham jumping through hoops on Trump’s behalf, while Feinstein shot down the conspiracy theory that the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign in 2016.