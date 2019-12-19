MSNBC panel blasts press secretary Stephanie Grisham: ‘She’s not very good at her job’

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary was blasted for her “extraordinary” defense of the president once again attacking a deceased war hero.

At a campaign speech in Michigan, Trump suggested that former Rep. John Dingell might be burning in hell.

Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, noted that White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham described Trump’s attack as “counterpunching.”

“I don’t know how the congressman could counterpunch from beyond the grave,” Lemire noted.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, played the clip of Grisham’s remarks, saying “this isn’t normal.”

“He is under attack? I mean put on your big boy panties and get in the arena,” Wallace counseled.

“I am starting to think she’s not very good at her job,” conservative writer Charlie Sykes said.

Watch: