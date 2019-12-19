Quantcast
MSNBC panel blasts press secretary Stephanie Grisham: ‘She’s not very good at her job’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary was blasted for her “extraordinary” defense of the president once again attacking a deceased war hero.

At a campaign speech in Michigan, Trump suggested that former Rep. John Dingell might be burning in hell.

Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press, noted that White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham described Trump’s attack as “counterpunching.”

“I don’t know how the congressman could counterpunch from beyond the grave,” Lemire noted.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, played the clip of Grisham’s remarks, saying “this isn’t normal.”

“He is under attack? I mean put on your big boy panties and get in the arena,” Wallace counseled.

“I am starting to think she’s not very good at her job,” conservative writer Charlie Sykes said.

Watch:

White House lawyers exploring a novel legal theory — that Trump hasn’t actually been impeached: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

One defining aspect of Donald Trump's era has been the president and his supporters simply refusing to accept reality.

This approach has resulted in the president of the United States making over 15,000 lies or misleading claims as commander-in-chief -- resulting in Trump supporters believing fake "facts" about impeachment.

Trump campaign spreads blatant lie that Rep. Clyburn said the president should be hanged

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spreading a blatant lie that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called for the president to be hanged.

A tweet sent out by the Trump War Room Twitter account claims that "The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: 'Hang him!' This hatred and anger is out of control!"

However, watching the video of Clyburn reveals he said no such thing.

Rather, the video in question shows a CNN interview in which Clyburn describes the kind of trial that he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will set up that will be designed to deliver a quick acquittal.

Mysterious PAC propping up embattled Susan Collins’ attempt to hang onto to her seat

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" team, embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting an assist in her campaign to cling to her seat after sentiment in her state turned against her after she voted to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations of sexual improprieties.

Collins -- along with Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) -- has been targeted by Democrats for ouster in the 2020 election where voter turnout is expected to be high with President Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.

