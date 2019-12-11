‘Nakedly authoritarian’: Trump taunts security guard for not being rough with woman protester
“One of his ugliest and most troubling performances in recent memory,” one observer said of Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.
During a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, just hours after House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump criticized an arena security guard for not being sufficiently rough while removing a woman who protested the event.
“Get her out. Get her out,” Trump demanded as his supporters pointed and yelled at the demonstrator, who was wearing a #MeToo hat and holding a sign that read, “Grabbing Power Back.”
“See, these guys want to be so politically correct,” Trump said of the security guard attempting to escort the demonstrator out of the arena. “You see that? I’ll tell you, law enforcement’s so great. That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct.”
Trump, who has a long history of urging his supporters and law enforcement to attack protesters, went on to mock the security guard for not putting his hands on the woman.
“I don’t know who he was,” Trump said. “He didn’t do the greatest job.”
“Law enforcement is so great. That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct. Ahhh! Ahhh! We don’t want to be political correct” — Trump laments that arena security wasn’t rougher with a female protester pic.twitter.com/GdkEbzZUHQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019
As HuffPost noted, “Trump’s call to not be ‘politically correct’ harkens back to other incidents at his events.”
During a rally in 2016, he promised to pay the legal fees of anyone who attacks a protester.
“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you?” he said. “Seriously, OK?”
During another event, Trump complained that a protester was receiving high-fives as he left.
“I’d like to punch him in the face, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
And during a winter event in 2016, Trump told security to take the protesters’ coats.
“Throw them out into the cold,” he said. “Don’t give them their coats. No coats! Confiscate their coats.”
Trump’s response to the protest Tuesday night marked just one alarming moment in an event that Vox‘s Aaron Rupar—who live-tweets many of the president’s rallies—described as “nakedly authoritarian” and “one of his ugliest and most troubling performances in recent memory.”
During the rally, Trump repeated his racist “Pocahontas” slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren to raucous cheers from his supporters, said the “American nation itself” could collapse if he doesn’t win reelection, attacked Medicare for All as a “socialist takeover,” jokingly suggested he could stay in office for 29 years, and accused Democrats of attempting to “overthrow our democracy” by moving ahead with impeachment.
2020 Election
UK voters face a stark left-right choice that will (finally) decide Brexit — and might shape America’s future
Precisely as Donald Trump is being impeached by the U.S. Congress, British voters go to the polls on Thursday in a history-shaping national election, the U.K.’s third in less than five years. It has numerous echoes and resonances of the forthcoming U.S. presidential election, starting with the charismatic but abominable incumbent prime minister, Boris Johnson, who resembles Trump translated into Upper-Class Twit. But the differences are also striking, none more so than the fact that despite the enormous stakes in this election, in which Johnson’s Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party have vowed to take the nation in dramatically different directions, the entire campaign has been confined to six weeks.
Trump doesn’t act like Hitler — but other dictators are now acting like Trump: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has frequently compared President Donald Trump's administration to the early days of Nazi Germany, but now he thinks other dictators are taking their cue from the U.S. president.
The "Morning Joe" host warned that Trump's attacks on U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies echo authoritarian regimes from the past, and now current dictators are echoing the president's attacks on the press and the democratic checks on his power.
"It's disinformation, and yeah, maybe we don't want to compare it to Nazi Germany in 1933, but maybe we do compare it to Russia, to Vladimir Putin's regime now," Scarborough said, "to Orban's regime in Hungary now, to other autocratic regimes who use language in a way to savage their opponents, to dehumanize their opponents, and most importantly, and this is the key in autocracies, in democracies that move to autocracies, the key is the attacking of the press, the attacks of an independent judiciary, and the attacking of the intel agencies."
Breaking Banner
Surprise! IG report finds anti-Clinton bias at the FBI
The Justice Department inspector general's report debunked President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the FBI’s Russia probe was launched out of anti-Trump bias by FBI leaders. Conversely, it did find anti-Hillary Clinton bias among FBI agents.
Trump claimed for years that the FBI investigation was opened because of anti-Trump bias by FBI leaders, citing text messages sent between former top FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page that criticized him during the 2016 campaign. Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that neither Strzok nor Page were in a position to start an investigation into Trump’s campaign and concluded that the FBI probe was justified, refuting claims that the probe was opened because of bias by the FBI’s top officials.